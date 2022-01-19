Artmarket.com: For a classification of NFTs on marketplaces and in Artprice databases

·6 min read

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- An urgent need for greater clarity is emerging in the world of NFT platforms, which are already offering a very large number of diverse and varied products. To enhance the navigation experience, OpenSea has already organized their offer into ten categories: New, Art, Collectibles, Domain names, Music, Photography, Sports, Trading cards, Utility and Virtual Worlds, but even this organization has lots of overlaps and gray areas, and we believe these marketplaces need greater clarity, stability and transparency in order to attract new collectors.

Alchemical Fractal 1 (collection of 999 works), raw steel, NFT sculpture and algorithm by thierry Ehrmann. Courtesy of Organe Museum / Abode of Chaos / La Demeure du Chaos
Alchemical Fractal 1 (collection of 999 works), raw steel, NFT sculpture and algorithm by thierry Ehrmann. Courtesy of Organe Museum / Abode of Chaos / La Demeure du Chaos

Thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "The disruptive NFT technology escapes the 'standard' segmentation of the art market, traditionally organized into periods, mediums, movements, etc. Coving a multitude of extremely innovative initiatives, the NFT phenomenon is spreading into numerous intermingling areas. But, looking ahead, Artprice is working on a framework that will inform players in this market about what is exchanged and about what creates value; in short, a clear and objective way of presenting the information relating to NFTs (origin, edition, supply, demand, use, etc.), information that is necessary to reassure the market".

The best… and the not so good

For its Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale, which closed on 10 June 2021, Sotheby's brought together items as diverse as creations by the collective Art Blocks, a reinterpretation of Claude Monet's Meules painting by the artist digital Matt Kane, and a conceptual work by Rhea Myers aptly titled Secret Artwork (Content), about which the artist said "there is nothing rarer than something that doesn't actually exist".

Today, it is clear that NFTs represent a market that is open to all forms of hybridization, that of art and gaming, design and sport, etc.. Even if certain distinctions seem to have become obsolete, Sotheby's still chose to sell CryptoPunk #7523 separately (it fetched $11,754,000) which suggests that some NFTs still deserve specific treatment. Such a separation, based solely on demand, would obviously benefit from an accentuation of the homogeneity of the sessions.

This does not necessarily imply excluding CryptoPunks from digital art sales just because they are profile pictures (PFPs) rather than actual works. But it should be recognized that CryptoPunks, generated by random combinations, fall better into the category of Collectibles, however unattractive this rubric may sound.

Confusion, paradoxes and limits

The confusion between the Collectibles and Art categories is partly based on price… because a profile photo purchased for several million dollars is perhaps an artwork as well. Similarly, when Sina Estavi acquired Jake Dorsay's first tweet for $2.9 million in March 2021, he compared this piece of code to the world's most famous work of art, da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

The NFT market is therefore still peppered with ambiguity and paradox. Clearly on the side of decentralisation and transparency, the NFT market still harbours numerous anomalies, which Financial Times journalists Hannah Murphy and Joshua Oliver have listed in a somewhat alarmist article entitled "How NFTs became a $40 bn market in 2021":

The unregulated space is also plagued by fraud, scams and market manipulation, especially because the real-world identities of buyers and sellers is difficult, if not impossible, to discover. Analysis by Nansen found $2 million of suspicious activity across the CryptoPunk and Bored Ape collections in the 30 days to mid-December. Some NFTs, for example, were sold at a 95 per cent discount to the average sale price, either because of mistakes by buyers and sellers, tax write-offs or some other scam exploiting unskilled users. Researchers have also warned that the market is likely being inflated by wash trading — when a trader takes both sides of a trade in order to give the false impression of demand.

Towards greater transparency

So far, there are not enough clear and transparent results to placate such suspicions. In 2021, Artprice databases listed just under 300 NFT lots sold at public auction for a total of $228 million, representing just 1.5% of the global secondary art market. Among the 100 best auction results of the year 2021 for NFTS, Artprice counted 65 digital artworks, 32 'collectibles', 2 'digital zones' and 1 film sequence.

But this is only the emerging part of a market that is growing at an exponential rate. The sooner the NFT marketplaces allow users to navigate with confidence by providing objective and useful information, the sooner they will reassure collectors and art professionals, and open the world of NFTs to new players.

According to thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "All in all, NFTs have successfully triggered a genuine art market revolution in just a few months by flooding it with new works and providing a new sales channel. Initially by attracting young collectors and tech and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but subsequently by attracting traditional collectors. Because, today, everyone wants to try the NFT experience. Like any revolution, this one is jerky with a lot of volatility that will attenuate over time. It is indeed perfectly natural for a new virgin space to experience a form of 'Gold Rush', with ingenuity and excesses at the same time. But as a Leader in Art Market Information, Artmarket.com will provide pragmatic solutions for NFT Marketplaces in order to establish the trust that is the driving force behind any exchange on the Internet, especially during this new phase of 'art market dematerialization'. Indeed, this has always been Artmarket.com's principal added-value: making the art market an efficient market over the years thanks to its compilation and exploitation of the most comprehensive art-focused databases in the world, providing sellers and buyers with the essential data they need for engaging in transactions with complete confidence".

Sotheby's has clearly understood that the Art Market is entering a new phase of very strong growth with NFTs and the metaverse. That's why Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are preparing Sotheby's return to the Stock Exchange via an IPO. Sotheby's has already taken the plunge by opening the Sotheby's Metaverse https://metaverse.sothebys.com/.

Furthermore – and this is indeed irrefutable confirmation of the paradigm shift that is occuring – Sotheby's has just announced it will accept bids in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USADC) cryptocurrencies with Coinbase Commerce for the 555-carat black diamond!

Image: [https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2022/01/image1-alchemical-fractal-NFT.jpg]

Copyright 1987-2022 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:
Biographie_thierry_Ehrmann_2022_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 770,000 artists.

Artprice by Artmarket, the world leader in information on the art market, has set itself the ambition through its Global Standardized Marketplace to be the world's leading Fine Art NFT platform.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 5.4 million ('members log in'+social media) users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice's 2020/21 Contemporary Art Market Report by Artmarket.com:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2021

Artprice by Artmarket's 2020 Global Art Market Report published in March 2021:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2020

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:
serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseEN.htm

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:
www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (over 5,4 million followers)
twitter.com/artmarketdotcom
twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its artprice department https://www.artprice.com/video headquartered at the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artmarket.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729845/Artmarket_com.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg

Art Market logo (PRNewsfoto/Artprice.com)
Art Market logo (PRNewsfoto/Artprice.com)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-for-a-classification-of-nfts-on-marketplaces-and-in-artprice-databases-301464133.html

SOURCE Artmarket.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c7147.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors' bounce-back mentality vs. Bucks after Pistons loss

    "That's as quick a turnaround as I can remember having. But the good news is it was so nice to be playing again after last night, to get a chance to look at something that wasn't last night." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel