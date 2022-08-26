ARTM reduces fare for those travelling to Montreal from Laval, Longueuil after backlash

Fare reductions will apply to those near the Montmorency, Cartier, de la Concorde and Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke Metro stations. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC - image credit)

It's a small win for Laval and Longueuil residents who've had to pay more than $5 for a single trip to Montreal by Metro this summer.

In April, the transit planning agency for the greater Montreal area (ARTM) unveiled a simpler fare structure — splitting the area into four zones in anticipation of the REM light-rail network.

The new system meant those hopping on the Metro off the island of Montreal had to pay $5.25, instead of $3.50. Now, the ARTM is backpedaling — instead having the price increase incrementally to $5.25 by 2025.

The ARTM said the goal was to streamline transit between the island and surrounding areas while making overall transit more enticing — especially for those using multiple modes of transportation in a single trip.

But residents who only use one method of transit weren't convinced they would benefit from the changes.

ARTM

As of Oct. 1, fares will go from $5.25 to $4.50 for a single pass, from $10 to $9 for two passes and 10 passes will cost $42.50 rather than $45. Discounted fares for those 17 and younger and 65 and older will also go down.

The prices for monthly, 24-hour and unlimited weekend passes will not be reduced, said ARTM spokesperson Simon Charbonneau. The RTL/REM pass, which should be available in December, will still cost $105.