The artists of Ukraine find their voice in a cry of resistance

Lorenzo Tondo in Lviv. Photography by Alessio Mamo
·6 min read

More than 200 years after Francisco Goya commemorated Spanish resistance to Napoleon’s armies in The Third of May 1808, his groundbreaking work on the horrors of war, Ukrainian painters, illustrators and cartoonists are trying to find an artistic expression as Russian bombs fall on their country.

Like other Ukrainians, many artists had to abandon their homes – and their work – when war broke out.

  • Andriy Roik at his studio in Lviv with Apogee Under the Question Mark

Andriy Roik, who was born and still lives in Lviv in the west, exhibited at home and abroad before the war. “When the war started, all this [artistic] process stopped,” the 27-year-old said. “It was extremely hard to work and react to what was going on in the country. I volunteered by helping refugees who came to Lviv. I drove volunteers to different places. As an artist, I temporarily stopped my activities. The war made me act in a totally different way.”

It took time before Roik could resume his work and learn to live with the constant sound of air-raid sirens, nights spent in bomb shelters and airstrikes that have become the new normal.

  • Place of Changes 2: Roik says the artwork is about looking from different angles

“At some point I started to adapt to the war,” Roik said. “It kind of turned into a routine. And in my paintings, I have a vision of peace. The peace that I want to see.”

Roik’s first painting since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Apogee Under the Question Mark, represented his vision of a utopian state of peace “after those bloody, inhumane events that are happening now”.

Sergii Radkevych, from Lviv, also struggled at first to focus on his art.

  • Sergii Radkevych with his work Seven Deadly Sins in his studio in Lviv

“It’s hard to explain,” the 35-year-old said. “It’s a very stressful situation for us all. I have never felt anything like it.”

Radkevych said it was much easier to respond to the war at first by working with people on “mechanical tasks” like buying medicine or volunteering than by creating art. “To me, art is like a speech, a dialogue,” he said. “And it was very hard to build this dialogue. You are destroyed inside, and you just seem unable to find a way to speak.”

A few weeks after the war broke out, Radkevych said he started to receive offers to buy his work from Japan, Europe and the US. He said he decided to use the opportunity to “show the whole world the violence and the aggression” of the conflict, which he described as genocidal. “We need to show [the] … real cruelty, ugly cruelty,” he said.

  • Fragments of the Body, by Sergii Radkevych

Daryna Momot, 28, is an art expert and co-founder of Cittart, a Ukrainian organisation that helps fund and find shelter and resources for artists. She is trying to promote the country’s painters, cartoonists and illustrators around the world, and has launched an app where people can buy the work of a Ukrainian artist with one click. Twenty percent of each sale goes to humanitarian relief efforts.

“Art helps us realise what we are going through,” she said. “Art captures people’s experiences … This is important for the preservation of memory and its transmission through generations in its true form, as art is much more difficult to manipulate than to rewrite history.”

  • Ukrainians are sitting in the bomb shelters, by Kinder Album

The day that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Kinder Album, the pseudonym of an artist from the west of Ukraine, vowed never to leave her country. “I didn’t want to read about the war in the news,” she said, “I felt it was important to stay and feel all these events. I wanted to actually experience them. The whole atmosphere of fear, of shelters and threats, of bombings, helped me to make war art.

“It changed in terms of speed,” she said of her process. “Because now I need to draw, I don’t have time to think, I need to express the feelings of the moment, because tomorrow something else will happen. Before the war, I had a lot of time. Now I don’t. And when I look at my drawings, which I did when the war just started, they capture totally different feelings and emotions compared to more recent ones.”

  • Kinder Album’s I feel like I’ve been in those houses, and Two friends one wanted to leave one wanted to stay

“Drawing war for me is like art therapy,” she said. “First of all, it is a way to express feelings and emotions. I just put them out of myself. And secondly, it is my routine and something I did before the war, so when I do it, it kind of feels as if there is no war, that these are peaceful times.”

  • Nicole and Michelle Feldman outside their studio with a mural painted by them in Kyiv

Before the invasion, the Feldman sisters, Michelle and Nicole – collectively known as Sestry Feldman – street artists, illustrators and cartoonists born and raised in Dnipro, had only seen war in movies. “So when it began, we started to panic. I knew I had to do something to keep myself busy, so I started to wash dishes. But then I realised it didn’t help, so I decided to draw.”

  • Sestry Feldman with their map of Ukraine, in Kyiv

The sisters, who are living in Kyiv, said they turned down a chance to leave the country. During the conflict, they have realised a series of animated cartoons on the war, whose main character is Vladimir Putin. In one instalment, the Russian president, depicted with an odd, square head, is having dinner at his monumental, long table, with an enormous bomb, his inseparable companion.

Another imagines Putin’s life in a bunker.

“Last year we made a cartoon about the future where all people have round heads,” Nicole said. “There is a special machine that makes them square so they’re more suitable for the system. But in cutting part of the head, they’ve lost many of their emotions, like empathy. This is why we represented Putin in that way.”

  • At first the Feldman sisters drew tarot cards on walls, but when the war broke out they created a tarot card deck dedicated to Ukraine

Momot suggested that during this conflict Ukrainian artists have also been reclaiming an identity “stolen” by Putin’s war.

  • Alisa Gots in her studio in Kyiv

  • Alisa Gots: Anxious Pictures and War

“Malevich, Burlyuk, Sonya Delone, even the Kharkiv School of Photography are mistakenly considered ‘Russian’,” Mamot said. “Ukrainian art is not known in the world and is associated with Russia.

“Ukrainian artists are finally able to speak to the world for the whole nation and create values that will be passed down for many years to come. The horrific events that Ukrainians have encountered, through art, are now taking shape.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent men's players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women's players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth in style on Friday. Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Oilers emerged with a 6-3 victory over the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. Kane now has 20 goals in 39 games since joining the Oilers mid-season. “Any time you join a team halfway through the season, it's going to take you more than a couple of games to really get your game to where it was maybe the previous year,” he sa

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th