Artists rally to help save Coventry venue

Coventry photographer Jason Scott Tilley has donated an image he took in India as part of his Beautiful People series

Artists, including a Turner Prize nominee, have donated their work to help raise funds for an arts venue, under threat of closure.

The founders of Commonground, in Coventry's Fargo Village, said they had been using their own savings and personal loans in order to meet the overheads of running the space.

"New funding options" were available next year, they said, but explained they needed to raise £12,000 in order to survive until then.

"Our community has come to our rescue and offered artworks for us to use as incentives to donate," said Kate Rossin and John Randle.

A print from the distinguished photographer Richard Sadler has been donated

2011 Turner Prize nominee, George Shaw, is supporting the venue's founders

This image of the Wu Tang Clan by Simon Peter Green is available to buy as part of the fundraiser

Turner prize nominee George Shaw, originally from the city, had donated the cover art from his latest book The Local.

Other pieces includes a print from celebrated city photographer Richard Sadler, as well as artwork by Alele M Reed, Polly Merredew and Stewart Easton.

City Artist Adele Mary Reed's work is one of the rewards

The venue hosts live music, exhibitions and is one of the few accessible art spaces in the city, said Kyla Craig, director of neighbouring Art Riot Collective.

"It has become our home from home and without it some of the most marginalised groups of people in Coventry, disabled and neurodivergent artists and supporters would have no where to go and connect with other artists, see inspiring work and feel part of the wider artistic community," she added.

