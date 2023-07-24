An artist's inspiration and imagination stand tall to inspire public imagination

Sculpture, woodworker and artist Kerry O'Toole said his creations all begin in the same place.

"My ideas always start in my brain," he said with a wry smile.

Most of his artistic journeys don't end as a moving (in more ways than one) landmark in the heart of his hometown.

On Saturday morning, July 22, to begin the busiest day of the 2023 Dooryard Arts Festival, River Valley Arts Alliance (RiVA) president Gloria Yachyshen and Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones officially unveiled the permanent placement of O'Toole's masterpiece, "The Fisherman," on the shore of the Meduxnekeag River.

O'Toole reflected on the beginning of "The Fisherman's" journey over a decade ago.

O'Toole explained how he, as he often does, imagines an artistic creation, then immediately draws it as he imagines it.

O'Toole carried his drawing with him to Saturday's downtown ceremony. Except for a few modifications to improve the mechanics of the animated eight-foot metal structure, the similarities between the drawing and the completed artistic installation remain constant.

The Fisherman, solidly bolted to a deeply rooted concrete base, shows a pipe-smoking angler, looking much like the artist, actively hooking a salmon. Through wind-power mechanics, the angler's arms and the hooked salmon move in a battle for the ages.

Known as a skilled woodworker, O'Toole immediately envisioned The Fisherman as a metal and mechanical creation. He said he turned to his friend Ray Black to provide the welding skills needed to complete his vision.

Black joined O'Toole at Saturday's official unveiling.

The signature engraved on the art structure says, "Made by Kerry O'Toole 2012."

The journey from his artist workshop in Grafton across the St. John River from the Woodstock waterfront took a decade, including several years on display at the Beaverbrook Art Museum in Fredericton.

O'Toole explained that former Beaverbrook director Bernie Reardon reached out to several provincial artists with a specific artistic request.

"He wanted things that move," O'Toole explained.

The Fisherman and other art creations stood as part of Beaverbrook's outdoor exhibit for several years, but it was dismantled during the museum's renovations.

While proud to have his work on display at the prestigious Beaverbrook, O'Toole said its placement in an area shielded from the wind minimized the designed movement of the art piece.

Although unveiled on a calm, almost windless, Saturday morning, the artist knows it will regularly feel a stiff breeze along the Meduxnekeag River. On Saturday, with the lightest of breezes, the Fisherman slowly rotated almost 45 degrees toward the river and back again.

In an apropos moment, as the art piece permanently casts its line, anglers participating in the same day's bass tournament cast their lines in the background.

Yachyshen, described by Mayor Jones as the driving force behind placing O'Toole's artistic creation on Woodstock's waterfront, said Saturday's unveiling fulfills four critical ideas.

"Art belongs in public spaces," she said, fulfilling her first point.

Yachyshen said the erection of The Fisherman also demonstrates the importance of financial contributions to art, noting the support of the Town of Woodstock, the McCain Foundation and the Woodstock Rotary Club.

She said the Dooryard Arts Festival and the RiVA focus on promoting and displaying art in the community.

Finally, Yachyshen said, Saturday's unveiling helped celebrate the 40 years of artistic creations of a remarkable artist and good friend.

Speaking to the small crowd for the unveiling, Mayor Jones called the art piece a great addition to Woodstock's waterfront.

"Make sure you keep an eye on it," she laughed. "It does different things."

Jones said O'Toole had already told her he had other ideas for the waterfront, and she encouraged him to bring them forward.

"I feel our waterfront is underutilized and under-appreciated," she said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun