Artists First Signs Miguel Faus, Filmmaker Behind Soderbergh-Backed ‘The Quiet Maid’

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of his debut feature Calladita (The Quiet Maid)’s November world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, rising Spanish filmmaker Miguel Faus has signed with Artists First for management.

A cryptocurrency-funded social satire presented by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh, Calladita tells the story of a Colombian maid working at an opulent Costa Brava mansion whose summer of servitude transforms, as she uncovers hidden joys and unlocks the secret to unexpected fortune.

The film written, directed and produced by Faus is based on his 2020 short film of the same name, which played the Palm Springs Shortfest and Malaga Film Festival before being acquired by Max. FilmSharks is handling world sales for the pic, as we were first to report. Check out a trailer below.

A Barcelona native, Faus also previously helmed the short film, The Death of Don Quixote, which won the Melies d’Argent for Best European Short Film at Sitges in 2018. He graduated with distinction with a master’s degree in filmmaking from the London Film School, after working for a time as a film critic in Spain.

