Artists announced for 4th Line Theatre’s Interdisciplinary Residency Program

MILLBROOK — Millbrook-based 4th Line Theatre has unveiled the five artists participating in its first interdisciplinary residency program, a new initiative that allows area creatives — from theatre and music theatre performers to dancers and poets — to develop original works.

Madeline Brown, Laurin Isiekwena, Simon Mazziotti, Madison Sheward and Kate Suhr have been named 2022 Interdisciplinary Residency Program participants.

Brown’s theatrical piece will focus on the fight to stop the closure of Peterborough Collegiate. Isiekwena will be creating new poetry works, while Suhr’s musical play tackles themes of addiction and inherited family trauma.

New choreographic works will be developed by both Sheward and Mazziotti, according to a release from the theatre company.

“In our continuing effort to give regional artists opportunities to explore and create new work, we have developed these longer form residencies for just that purpose,” stated Kim Blackwell, 4th Line Theatre’s managing artistic director.

The five residencies are meant to give artists who are either from or living in Millbrook, Peterborough, Lakefield, Port Hope, Cobourg and the surrounding areas the chance to create and collaborate.

The aim of the interdisciplinary residency program is to nurture artistic development and engagement between 4th Line Theatre, local artists and community members, according to the news release.

The residencies will kick off this month. Then, in October, 4th Line Theatre will showcase a hybrid presentation, marrying digital and live performance.

The fall show will feature a performance from each of the five resident artists.

Brown is a playwright and actor who grew up between Peterborough and Edinburgh. Her last three comedies debuted at the Toronto Fringe Festival including a sold-out run of Patron’s Pick winner, “Everyone Wants A T-Shirt!”

Isiekwena, a poet, spoken word artist and a second year Trent University student in her second year at Trent University majoring in political studies and sociology, was born and raised in Nigeria.

Mazziotti is an emerging artist originally from Peterborough who received a honours bachelor of fine arts degree in performance dance at Ryerson University in the spring of 2021.

Sheward, a Peterborough local, has spent past summers at the Winslow farm as a volunteer, production assistant and youth arts summer co-ordinator.

Suhr studied opera at The University of Western Ontario and holds a bachelor of applied music from Humber College.

