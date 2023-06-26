New artistic director takes the stage at Theatre Outre

A local queer theatre has set the stage for a new artistic director.

Theatre Outré’s previous artistic director, Jay Whitehead, steps down, allowing Brett Dahl, long time actor and member of the theatre, to take the spotlight as the new artistic director.

Dahl has written three plays, two of which premiered at Outré. The plays written by them were ‘Like Orpheus, Pretty Ugly, and Bee Beeautiful.’ Dahl, uses the pronouns their, them, they, said their focus moving forward is on queer expression within storytelling and industry.

“My focus as an artist has always been to make space for queer artists, from the past or present,” said Dahl. “I am committed to making space for queer expression, queer representation, and queer storytelling, shaping a more inclusive and collaborative future for our industry.”

One of Dahl’s plays, Like Orpheus, was adapted into a film and is currently in post-production. Dahl said the vital importance is for queer individuals to have the opportunity to share authentic queer stories.

“It is vitally important to me to carve space for queer stories to be told in our community by queer people; stories that reflect authentic queer voices, stories that challenge gender norms or societal expectations.”

Dahl has directed and assisted in directing many plays. They have also performed on stages across Canada, including Theatre Calgary, Canadian stage, the Shakespeare company and Intrepid theatre, and internationally in the Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival. Dahl is excited about his new role, and grateful to be working with the theatre. They also recognize the accomplishments and work done by the previous artistic director.

“I have big shoes to fill. Jay started this company when there was kind of no other amphitheater happening and certainly no other queer work happening in southern Alberta. And he made a way for me and many of my colleagues and contemporaries. And so, it's a real privilege., and I'm excited to carry the company forward. I have some exciting ideas.”

Dahl studied Fine Arts at the University of Alberta, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. They also just completed a Masters in Fine Arts in directing. Dahl said the LGBTQ2 community in Lethbridge has grown, and individuals within the Outré theatre shaped that growth.

“When we first opened the theatre, people would drive in from other small towns because they just had nowhere else to go. And now we see Lethbridge has a much bigger pride presence, including more shops. They display their flags on their windows and stuff. So, the community in Lethbridge has grown, but I think it really took people like Jay and Peter Outré starting and being visible and present to kind of help carve a path for people.”

Steffanie Costigan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald