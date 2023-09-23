Artist Zoë Buckman’s NYC Loft Just Popped Up for Sale Again

Though it’s been prominently featured in the pages of Architectural Digest, Zoë Buckman has been trying to sell her live/work digs in New York City for a little over a year now with no takers.

Sited in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo (short for “Down Under Manhattan Bridge Overpass”), the loft-style abode was once offered for as much as $5.75 million and previously listed for rent at $19,500 per month, but has now returned to the open market for a smidge under $5 million.

If the British-born artist and photographer does get anywhere near the asking price, she will just about break even. Records show the ex-wife of Friends actor David Schwimmer paid almost $4.6 million for the place a little over six years ago, back in summer 2017.

The primary bedroom is accented with an exposed-brick wall.

Tucked away on the fourth floor of Alloy Development’s Brillo-warehouse-turned-residential building 185 Plymouth—and described in the listing as “a dream come true with an ultra-chic, warm and grand personality”—the unit features four bedrooms and three baths in 3,300 square feet of open-concept living space boasting wide-plank hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and high wood-beam ceilings throughout. There’s also a private 115-square-foot terrace with East River and city skyline views.

Highlights include a key-access elevator that opens into a combined living/dining room sporting a glass curtain wall overlooking a central courtyard laced with birch and red bud trees, along with a galley-style kitchen outfitted with open shelving and top-tier appliances.

A primary bedroom suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, along with a tiled bath flaunting dual vanities, radiant-heated floors, and a wet room hosting a clawfoot soaking tub and shower; and elsewhere are three additional bedrooms that could easily accommodate a studio, library or media room in the mix, plus an office nook and laundry room.

A colorfully tiled primary bath is spotlighted by a large wet room with a clawfoot soaking tub and shower.

The unit also comes with access to services and amenities like a 24-hour virtual doorman, bike storage and a fully equipped gym courtesy of a monthly $2,320 fee.

In an article earlier this year, Buckman told the New York Post she is selling because she needs more separation between where she lives and works. “The loft will forever hold a special place in my heart,” she said, “as it’s where I made my best work to date.”

Per the news outlet, she currently lives in a home in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood, and is in the midst of her first solo show since 2019 at New York’s Lyles & King gallery.

The listing is held by Jessica Campbell of Nest Seekers International.

