Artist uses a power drill to make abstract paintings

Artist Johnny Q of Johnny Q Art creates abstract paintings using an unconventional tool: his drill. He usually combines dark paints with more vibrant colors and a few Supreme logos to make images that feel like street art you can hang in your home.

“Mixing art and business,” he wrote on Instagram on June 5. “What started as a hobby has turned into a booming business the last 2 1/2 months. Honestly so grateful and humbled by this opportunity.”

The artist has recently amassed over 131,000 followers on TikTok, probably because his technique is really fun to watch.

In one video, Johnny covers a white canvas with blue, white and yellow paint. He attaches the back of the painting to a drill. When Johnny powers the drill it rotates the canvas, causing the paint to organically splatter and cover the entire square. He compared the abstract image to a blue Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“I freaking love these!” one TikTok user wrote.

“That looked good,” another person added.

“Hey, that’s my school colors,” someone wrote.

Johnny started to make the paintings during quarantine but all of the attention and customers were a pleasant surprise.

“What started as a way to be creative during quarantine I’ve managed to turn this into a small biz,” he wrote on Instagram last May. “Nearing $5,000 in sales in a little over two weeks. Oh, and it’s not slowing down. For those who have grown tired of me talking about TikTok, know that you can still turn your brand or business into something powerful through social media.”

