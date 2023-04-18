Artist refuses Sony photography award after admitting he used AI

Part of the Boris Eldagsen image of two women - Image scan/eldagsen.com

German artist Boris Eldagsen has said he is refusing a prize he won at last week’s Sony world photography awards, after revealing to the public he had made the image partly with artificial intelligence (AI).

The image, Pseudomnesia: The Electrician, shows two women in black and white.

In postings on his website, Eldagsen said he “applied as a cheeky monkey” to find out if competitions would be prepared for AI images to enter. “They are not,” he said. But the World Photography Organisation says it had been aware of the "co-creation'' with AI and it was Eldagsen's decision to withdraw the entry.

“We, the photo world, need an open discussion,” said Eldagsen. “A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake?

“With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate.”

He also said: "AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award."

The full image - Boris Eldagsen

According to The Guardian, Eldagsen studied photography and visual arts at the Art Academy of Mainz, conceptual art and intermedia at the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague, and fine art at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication in Hyderabad.

A statement from the World Photography Organisation, organiser of the Sony awards, said Eldagsen had confirmed the “co-creation” of the image using AI to them before he was announced as the winner, the BBC reported.

“In our correspondence, he explained how following ‘two decades of photography, my artistic focus has shifted more to exploring creative possibilities of AI generators’ and further emphasising the image heavily relies on his ‘wealth of photographic knowledge’. As per the rules of the competition, the photographers provide the warranties of their entry.

“The creative category of the open competition [Eldagsen entered] welcomes various experimental approaches to image making from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices. As such, following our correspondence with Boris and the warranties he provided, we felt that his entry fulfilled the criteria for this category, and we were supportive of his participation.

“Additionally, we were looking forward to engaging in a more in-depth discussion on this topic and welcomed Boris’ wish for dialogue by preparing questions for a dedicated Q&A with him for our website.

“As he has now decided to decline his award, we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition.''