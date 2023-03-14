Artist who drew Jimmy Garoppolo every day he awaited trade shares final piece inspired by 'Shawshank Redemption'

404, you have found the page of Rita Carvalho's final drawing of Jimmy Garoppolo.

On Monday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with coach Josh McDaniels. That meant that the artist's journey drawing Garoppolo was over after 404 days.

Carvalho, who goes by the artist name Rita Oak, shared her final drawing, a nod to "The Shawshank Redemption," on her social media pages after the news broke. The portrait shows Garoppolo kneeling on the floor a la Andy Dufresne breaking out of prison, shirtless and arms wide open as he's embracing the rain and quotes of praise from his 49ers teammates, coaches and general manager John Lynch.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 404: Last Day ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/0Imsv5Bd4I — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 13, 2023

"What a crazy ride this has been!" Carvalho said with her post, noting that the art was her final drawing even though Garoppolo technically wasn't traded. "This whole project took me on an amazing adventure and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the opportunities it brought me! This is an emotional day for sure and I hope nothing but the best for Jimmy G!"

Oak started her journey of drawing the quarterback with various pop culture references with the encouragement of her boyfriend in the beginning of 2022 after trade rumors heightened. Garoppolo struggled through injuries throughout his career, which made it difficult for the team to deal him.

The artist has amassed more than 27,000 followers on Twitter and 10,000 followers on Instagram. She sells several of the designs in various merchandise options, including mugs, T-shirts and hoodies.

When Garoppolo signed a one-year extension with the 49ers in August, she posted a witty response, channeling the spirit of "The Wolf of Wall Street" protagonist Jordan Belfort, that she and the quarterback weren't leaving.

She stayed committed to the very end.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Artist who drew Jimmy Garoppolo until trade shares final piece