Which artist did Sacramento listen to the most in 2023? Spotify reveals top tracks, genres

When you’re working out, walking your dog or driving in the car, who’s your go-to music artist?

Chances are that person is Sacramento’s favorite too.

On Wednesday, Spotify released its annual Wrapped, a round-up of the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts, for more than 574 million listeners.

Each year, users of the digital streaming service get an interactive summary of who they’ve listened to most, what tracks were on repeat and how many minutes they’ve streamed songs and podcasts over the past 12 months.

“Musically, 2023 was defined by the return of major female pop stars, sonic diversity that topped the charts and a global music atmosphere that gave rise to powerful genres,” Spotify said on its website.

As a part of Spotify Wrapped, Spotify collected data for Sacramento, pinning down tracks, artists and genres users in the capital city listened to the most in 2023.

Spotify released its 2023 Wrapped on Wednesday. Users can see which artists and songs they listened to most in the year, as well as other data, in an interactive story format.

Who are Sacramento’s favorite music artists?

According to Spotify, Taylor Swift takes the cake as Sacramento’s No. 1 artist in 2023.

This comes after the city saw a frenzy of fans take the so-called “Swiftie train” in Sacramento to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in July for “The Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist in the world in 2023 with 26.1 billion worldwide streams since Jan. 1, Spotify said.

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Santa Clara. It is one of two concerts she will perform at Levi’s Stadium as part of The Eras Tour. The next concert is tomorrow Saturday night.

Fans cheer at Levi’s Stadium during Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Santa Clara. It is one of two concerts she will perform at Levi’s Stadium. The next concert is tomorrow Saturday night.

The streaming service ranked Canadian rapper and singer Drake at No. 2, while Mexican artist Peso Pluma landed at No. 3.

Peso Pluma performed at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in July.

The Weeknd, R&B singer and songwriter, came in at No. 4 and country artist Morgan Wallen completed the Top 5 list.

The full list:

What are Sacramento residents’ favorite songs?

A hit Peso Pluma song topped Sacramento’s list of favorite songs in 2023, according to Spotify.

“Ella Baila Sola,” which he recorded with Eslabon Armado, ranked No. 1 and has more than 994 million streams on the streaming service.

“Kill Bill” by SZA ranked at No. 2 and “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen took third place.

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ collaboration on “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” made No. 4.

Another Peso Pluma song ranked No. 5 with “PRC.”

The full list:

Which genre do Sacramentans like in 2023?

Hip hop and pop rap were popular among Sacramentan, as evidenced by the songs and artists residents listened to most.

According to Spotify, these were the genres people in the city streamed most frequently this year:

Rap Pop Hip Hop Rock Pop Rap

