Artisan Partners Asset Management's (NYSE:APAM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.61

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $0.61. This will take the annual payment to 6.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Artisan Partners Asset Management's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Artisan Partners Asset Management's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 92% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.8% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 87% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.72 total annually to $2.57. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Artisan Partners Asset Management that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

