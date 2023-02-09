Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2023 totaled $138.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $72.0 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

 

 

 

 

 

As of January 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)

 

 

Growth Team

 

 

Global Opportunities

$20,041

 

Global Discovery

1,513

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

11,550

 

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

3,530

 

Global Equity Team

 

 

Global Equity

442

 

Non-U.S. Growth

14,289

 

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

7,169

 

China Post-Venture

196

 

U.S. Value Team

 

 

Value Equity

3,554

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

3,062

 

Value Income

11

 

International Value Team

 

 

International Value

33,179

 

International Explorer

64

 

Global Value Team

 

 

Global Value

22,772

 

Select Equity

365

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

 

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets

940

 

Credit Team

 

 

High Income

7,436

 

Credit Opportunities

145

 

Floating Rate

47

 

Developing World Team

 

 

Developing World

3,968

 

Antero Peak Group

 

 

Antero Peak

3,009

 

Antero Peak Hedge

738

 

EMsights Capital Group

 

 

Global Unconstrained

17

 

Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities

47

 

Emerging Markets Local Opportunities

11

 

 

 

 

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$138,095

 

 

 

 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $48 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Latest Stories