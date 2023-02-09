Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2023 totaled $138.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $72.0 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of January 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$20,041
Global Discovery
1,513
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
11,550
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
3,530
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
442
Non-U.S. Growth
14,289
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
7,169
China Post-Venture
196
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
3,554
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
3,062
Value Income
11
International Value Team
International Value
33,179
International Explorer
64
Global Value Team
Global Value
22,772
Select Equity
365
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
940
Credit Team
High Income
7,436
Credit Opportunities
145
Floating Rate
47
Developing World Team
Developing World
3,968
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
3,009
Antero Peak Hedge
738
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
17
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
47
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
11
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$138,095
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $48 million.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
