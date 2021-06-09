Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

As of May 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)

Growth Team

Global Opportunities

$26,419

Global Discovery

2,363

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

16,826

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

6,245

Global Equity Team

Global Equity

2,955

Non-U.S. Growth

22,359

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

8,871

China Post-Venture

135

U.S. Value Team

Value Equity

3,954

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

4,149

International Value Team

International Value

29,651

International Small Cap Value

21

Global Value Team

Global Value

26,330

Select Equity

436

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

Sustainable Emerging Markets

942

Credit Team

High Income

7,263

Credit Opportunities

113

Developing World Team

Developing World

9,675

Antero Peak Group

Antero Peak

3,178

Antero Peak Hedge

1,031

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$172,916

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
