Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2021 totaled $175.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $89.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

As of June 30, 2021 - ($ Millions)

Growth Team

Global Opportunities

$26,741

Global Discovery

2,446

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

17,690

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

6,640

Global Equity Team

Global Equity

2,989

Non-U.S. Growth

21,907

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

9,123

China Post-Venture

147

U.S. Value Team

Value Equity

3,894

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

4,035

International Value Team

International Value

29,698

International Small Cap Value

22

Global Value Team

Global Value

26,089

Select Equity

426

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

Sustainable Emerging Markets

998

Credit Team

High Income

7,670

Credit Opportunities

115

Developing World Team

Developing World

10,314

Antero Peak Group

Antero Peak

3,245

Antero Peak Hedge

1,025

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$175,214

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $24 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories