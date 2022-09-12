Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2022 totaled $132.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.2 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of August 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,016 Global Discovery 1,687 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,991 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,389 Global Equity Team Global Equity 543 Non-U.S. Growth 13,683 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,803 China Post-Venture 188 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,717 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,195 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 28,867 International Explorer 47 Global Value Team Global Value 21,554 Select Equity 355 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 975 Credit Team High Income 7,036 Credit Opportunities 137 Floating Rate 45 Developing World Team Developing World 4,223 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,250 Antero Peak Hedge 945 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 15 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 42 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $132,723

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $81 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

