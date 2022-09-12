Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2022 totaled $132.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

 

 

 

 

 

As of August 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)

 

 

Growth Team

 

 

Global Opportunities

$20,016

 

Global Discovery

1,687

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

11,991

 

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

3,389

 

Global Equity Team

 

 

Global Equity

543

 

Non-U.S. Growth

13,683

 

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

6,803

 

China Post-Venture

188

 

U.S. Value Team

 

 

Value Equity

3,717

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

3,195

 

Value Income

10

 

International Value Team

 

 

International Value

28,867

 

International Explorer

47

 

Global Value Team

 

 

Global Value

21,554

 

Select Equity

355

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

 

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets

975

 

Credit Team

 

 

High Income

7,036

 

Credit Opportunities

137

 

Floating Rate

45

 

Developing World Team

 

 

Developing World

4,223

 

Antero Peak Group

 

 

Antero Peak

3,250

 

Antero Peak Hedge

945

 

EMsights Capital Group

 

 

Global Unconstrained

15

 

Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities

42

 

Emerging Markets Local Opportunities

10

 

 

 

 

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$132,723

 

 

 

 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $81 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


