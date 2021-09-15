Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of September, 2021. The cash distributions will be made on October 15, 2021 to Unitholders on record as of September 30, 2021.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust) (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 126,422,969 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c1721.html