Artios Announces ATR Inhibitor, ART0380, Development On Track and Progressing Into Phase 1b Evaluation

Artios Pharma, Inc.
·5 min read
Artios Pharma, Inc.
Artios Pharma, Inc.

  • Phase 1a dose escalation of ART0380 defined initial regimen to be evaluated in Phase 1b setting.

  • Phase 1a dose escalation demonstrated a predictable safety profile and no unexpected safety findings supported by data from over 35 patients.

  • Dose-dependent target engagement in tumor cells but not normal mononuclear cells supported by γH2AX DNA damage biomarker data (poster presentation at AACR 2022 will feature biomarker and pharmacokinetic data supporting clinical dose selection of ART0380).

  • Rapid absorption and elimination with dose proportional increases in exposure provides dosing flexibility across different administration schedules.

  • Dose escalation shows ART0380 to have clinical activity and supports initiation of Phase 1b dose expansion study targeting ATM deficient tumors. Data from the Phase 1b dose expansion study is expected in the first half of 2023.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of novel small molecule therapeutics that target the DNA damage response (“DDR”) process in order to treat patients suffering from a broad range of cancers, announces that the development of its ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (“ATR”) Inhibitor, ART0380, has progressed into a Phase 1b dose expansion study targeting ATM deficient tumors.

Artios also announces a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana featuring biomarker and pharmacokinetic data supporting the clinical dose selection of ART0380.

Dr. Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Artios, said: “As a strong regulator of DNA repair, ATR inhibition can effectively suppress tumor growth across a broad range of cancers harboring genetic defects. However, durability and long-term use with first-generation ATR inhibitors has been limited by challenges with toxicity and tolerability. The pharmacokinetic profile of ART0380 has the potential to allow reliable and predictable dosing. We are highly encouraged with the initial dose escalation data which demonstrates that ART0380 is engaging the desired cancer pharmacodynamic targets, has a predictable and manageable safety profile and is clinically active in tumors predicted to be sensitive to ATR inhibition. We look forward to additional data from the dose expansion Phase 1b study targeting ATM deficient tumors in the first half of 2023.”

Melissa Johnson, MD, Program Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Principal Investigator for the trial, said: “Following the successful completion of the intermittent monotherapy dose escalation, ART0380 has progressed to the dose expansion phase for evaluation in patients with cancers expressing low levels of the ATM protein. We also continue to explore the therapeutic potential of ART0380 in combination with gemcitabine and irinotecan.”

Initial dose escalation evaluating intermittent dosing of ART0380
Key safety findings

  • An encouraging safety profile with no unexpected safety findings

  • Predictable, manageable, and reversible hematological toxicities expected from an ATR inhibitor

  • No evidence of off target toxicity

Key pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic findings

  • γH2AX DNA damage biomarker data supports dose-dependent target engagement in tumor cells but not normal mononuclear cells

  • Dose proportional increases in exposure with rapid absorption and elimination

  • Low interpatient variability

The global, open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile, and preliminary efficacy of ART0380 as a monotherapy or in combination with gemcitabine or irinotecan. The dose expansion portion of the trial will evaluate the potential of ART0380 monotherapy in patients who have cancers with low expression of ATM protein kinase, and the combination with gemcitabine in patients with high grade serous ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube carcinoma. The study is expected to enroll up to 180 patients and will be conducted at multiple oncology centers across the United States and Europe.

ART0380 is an inhibitor of ATR that is being developed as an oral anti-cancer agent for the treatment of participants with cancers that harbor defects in DNA repair and in combination with agents including those that cause DNA damage. ART0380 was originally in-licensed by Artios from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and ShangPharma Innovation in 2019. The molecule was jointly developed as part of a collaboration between ShangPharma and MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery Division.

AACR 2022 Poster Presentation Details

Abstract LB520 - A pharmacodynamic platform using liquid biopsy to support dose selection for the ATR inhibitor ART0380 (IACS-030380)
Date/Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Session: OPO.ET05.01; Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and Pharmacogenomics
Presenter: Manish Patel
Location: E-Poster Website

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer
E: aansari@artios.com

Media Contact:
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela Reid
E: lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Artios

Artios is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of novel small molecule therapeutics that target the DDR process to treat patients suffering from a broad range of cancers. Artios is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in DDR drug discovery, including the discovery and early development of the poly (adenosine diphosphate-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor Olaparib. It has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK, and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research, London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute and the Crick Institute, London. Artios is building a pipeline of next-generation DDR programs to target hard to treat cancers, including its ATR inhibitor, ART0380, and the Polθ inhibitor, ART4215, as a monotherapy and with combination treatments. In December 2020, Artios entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to eight targets and Artios is to receive up to US$860 million in total milestones per target. In April 2021, Artios entered into a collaboration agreement with Novartis to identify DDR targets to use with Novartis’ proprietary radioligand therapies, with Artios receiving a US$20 million up-front payment in addition to near-term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios is eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments. Artios has raised US$320 million to date from investors and strategic partners, including the US$153 million Series C financing announced in July 2021. Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with an office in New York City, USA.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.