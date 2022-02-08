Artificial Turf Market is Projected to reach USD 12.68 billion by 2027 - Arizton
Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial turf market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights:
The growing emphasis on water conservation, minimizing usage of chemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and others, and cut down expenditure on expensive lawn mowers are anticipated to push the market growth.
Polyethylene fiber base material hold the highest revenue share in the market and is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.22% during 2022-2027
The expanding participation in sports is pushing the demand for artificial turf from various sports stadiums and training facilities. Moreover, greater resiliency in all weather conditions and cost effectiveness in the long run are driving the demand for artificial turf in the market.
Contact Sports are the major revenue contributors to the artificial turf market. However, the commercial application is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period.
Long pile height (>40mm) artificial turf leads the market with medium pile height turf (20-40mm) expected to observe the highest growth rate in terms of both value and volume.
The market consists of various vendors including Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.
COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was decline in demand from sports facilities and commercial segment. The temporary shutdown of amusement parks, hotels, corporate offices, educational institutions, and other areas led to a fall in demand for artificial turfs from these areas.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by installation type, fiber base material, application, infill material, pile height, distribution channel, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 6 key company profile and 14 other prominent vendors
Artificial Turf Market – Segmentation Analysis
In 2021, the flooring installation of artificial turf dominated the market accounting for a revenue share of 64.35% and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The government in various developing countries such as China, India, and others are increasingly making investments for the construction of public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turfs for flooring installation.
The global polyethylene artificial turf market is expected to reach over USD 5 billion by 2027. Some of the popular suppliers of polyethylene artificial turf include Dow, Exxon Mobil, Sabic, and INEOS.
In 2021, contact sports contributed to the highest revenue share of 45.90% in the artificial turf market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Contact sports such as rugby and football accounted for most of the revenue in the global artificial turf market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing popularity of American football in the US and the growing investments in sports such as hockey across countries including India.
Artificial Turf Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Installation Type
Flooring
Wall Cladding
Market Segmentation by Fiber Base Material
Polyethylene
Nylon
Polypropylene
Market Segmentation by Application
Contact Sports
Non-Contact Sports
Commercial
Residential
Market Segmentation by Infill Material
Petroleum Based
Plant & Mineral Based
Sand Based
Market Segmentation by Pile Height
Long (>40mm)
Medium (20-40mm)
Short (<20mm)
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Market Segmentation by Geography
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
France
Rest of Europe
APAC
China
Japan
Australia
India
Rest of APAC
North America
US
Canada
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Artificial Turf Market – Vendor Landscape
The players in the artificial turf market are focusing on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios. Moreover, several vendors have their own performance lab equipped with advanced equipment to test the turf in terms of various factors such as vertical deformation, ball roll, force reduction, ball bounce, temperature effects, and others. Hence, this offers the respective vendors an added advantage over other players in the market. Players are also focusing on upgraded artificial turf with better performance to create innovation in the global market. Companies are coming up with new strategies to capture higher industry shares. Thereby, the competition among the players is increasing rapidly in the artificial turf market.
Key Vendors
Controlled Products
Shaw Industries
SportGroup
Tarkett
TenCate Grass
Victoria PLC
Other Prominent Vendors
Act Global
CCGrass
Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)
Diamond Artificial Grass
ForeverLawn®
Global Syn-Turf
K&B JUNWOO
Matrix® Turf
Nurteks
RhinoTurf® Synthetic Turf
SIS Pitches
Sports & leisure Group
Soccer Grass
Tru-lawn
ForestGrass
