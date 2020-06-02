Artificial Turf Disinfectant Program for COVID-19 First in the United States

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / With increased demand to re-open sports fields, businesses, and public playgrounds, Genesis Turf has developed a turf disinfectant program designed to eliminate coronavirus along with any other viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi from artificial turf surfaces. The result is a completely disinfected and deodorized surface safe for children, players, and customers.

Persistent high-level protection of environmental surfaces against germ contamination is at its highest demand. Genesis Turf has partnered with KPD Global for use of Medecide in it's Genesis Bio Clean Service. This innovative disinfection technology combats the spread of infectious germs of all kinds including bacteria, viruses, yeasts, fungi and spores after one treatment. This treatment has been 100% tested to kill 99.9% of germs, virus, bacteria, spores, fungus, mildew and microbes that cause diseases and infections on contaminated, uncleaned, untreated surfaces including artificial turf, athletic fields, play surfaces, bleachers, locker rooms, bathrooms, toilets, sinks and office spaces. Our process is 100% human, animal, and environment friendly.

FEATURES:

Disinfects surfaces and immediately destroys all viruses (and all other pathogens) within seconds of application

One application can keep treated environments free of all viruses for 28 days!

The patented molecular structure allows Medecide to adhere to and to actively kill all germs on all types of surfaces for 28 days at an LOG 4 or higher kill rate

Safe for use around people, pets and food; not caustic when inhaled or when it comes in contact with skin

The longevity of its bonding and effectiveness contributes to time and cost savings through fewer applications

Deposits long-lasting & powerful antimicrobial activity on treated surfaces

Remains active for 28 days

Spray on disinfectant for hard or soft surfaces

Patented Non-toxic formula safe for people, animals & food surfaces

Genesis Turf is taking all necessary steps to service you in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Along with our distributors, we are fully ready to serve you. We are committed to the safety and security of our employees and strive to maintain strict cleanliness schedules throughout our facility and on-site projects. We know that this is a challenging time for all and we would like to assure you that we are ready to continue giving the same level of customer service that you have come to expect from Genesis Turf.

Genesis Turf Inc. | 855-887-3435 | www.online-turf.com

CONTACT:

Company: Genesis Turf

Contact Person: Lee Rummage

Email: Lee@online-turf.com

Website: https://www.online-turf.com/

