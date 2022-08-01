Artificial Lift System Market Size to Hit USD 13 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.32%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Increasing demand for Hydrocarbon and Rise in the Number of Exploration Activities to Propel Growth of Global Artificial Lift System Market.

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global artificial lift system market size is projected to hit USD 13 billion by 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 8.4 billion in 2018. Artificial list system provides production capability that in turn, reduces the cost of operation. It also provides long lasting well life. These two major factors will contribute to market growth. The ever grossing demand for hydrocarbon will help the global artificial lift system market to grow at a fast pace.

List of Artificial Lift System Key Players Studied in the Report:

  • Weatherford

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Baker Hughes

  • Dover Corporation

  • Borets International

  • National Oilwell Varco

  • Halliburton

  • Summit ESP, LLC

  • John Crane

  • SPOC Automation

  • Flotek Industries

  • Quick Connector, Inc


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-lift-system-market-100467


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period  2019 TO 2026 CAGR

5.32%

2026 Value Projection

USD 13 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 8.4 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

110

Segments covered

Type, Application, Geography

Growth Drivers

Major Key Players Likely to Dominate the Global Market

High Potential & Growth in Offshore Exploration


Regional Insights

A Rise in the Number of Exploration Activities Likely to Boost Growth in European Countries

Geographically, the global artificial lift systems market is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, in North America, the U.S. currently holds the largest share of artificial list system market, accounting more than 40% artificial lifts distributed in the world. There has been a rise in the number of gas and oil exploration activities combined with technological advancements that has boosted the market in this continent. 

Fortune Business Insights states that in North America, countries namely, Alaska, Texas, North Dakota, and Permian region are anticipated to witness growth of the artificial lift systems during the forecast period. This is because the production in these regions have recently reached at a peak level. On the other hand, Europe is predicted to exhibit considerable growth likely due to the increasing number of exploration that have been taking place in the North Sea region.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-lift-system-market-100467


Segmentation of Report:

Ability to Handle Harsh Conditions Increases Demand for Propel Electrical Submersible Pumps

The report classifies the global artificial lift system into three segments, namely, by application, by type, and by geography. In terms of application, the market is further grouped into onshore and offshore. By type, the market is classified into sucker rod pump, gas lift, progressive cavity pump, hydraulic pumps, electrical submersible pumps, and others. Amongst these types of pumps, the electrical submersible pump is the most massively adopted pump across the globe. This is due to the fact that these pumps are perfectly abled to operate in harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, they can handle a high volume of flow rate. They hold more than 40% of the global artificial list system market.

Competitive Landscape

Tenaris, Quick Connector, Inc., and Other Key Players Emphasize on Product Launches to Strengthen Positions

Quick Connector, Inc., a prominent provider of artificial lift wellhead solutions, based in the U.S.A., announced the launch of their new product called QCI Gas Lift Wellhead Hanger and Adapter in May 2019. The product provides numerous benefits and features for gas lift completions. It also prevents the delay and cost of sourcing through traditional wellhead supplier. Tenaris, a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes, revealed in February 2019 that it will be opening its sucker rod facility in Texas.  The facility will will offer modern technologies to decrease production time and enhance efficiency. Earlier, in December 2018, Baker Hughes, a full stream gas and oil company joined hands with Petroleum Development Oman and declared the inauguration of its first ever artificial repair facility and lift assembly. Its main aim was to support PDO’s operations. It also targets those customers residing in the region who are looking for cost reduction, and efficient oil production.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

We analysed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyse the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-lift-system-market-100467


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Electric Submersible Pump

      • Sucker Rod Pump

      • Progressive Cavity Pump

      • Gas Lift

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

  • North America Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Electric Submersible Pump

      • Sucker Rod Pump

      • Progressive Cavity Pump

      • Gas Lift

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Electric Submersible Pump

      • Sucker Rod Pump

      • Progressive Cavity Pump

      • Gas Lift

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • UK

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • Norway

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-lift-system-market-100467


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC looks to move on after painful penalty shootout loss in cup final

    TORONTO — Having lost one cup final this week in a painful penalty shootout, Toronto FC now sees itself facing 12 more. That's how many games left Toronto (6-12-4) has left in the MLS regular season. Bob Bradley's team currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference — six points and six teams out of the playoffs. There is no room for margin of error if TFC has any hope of making the post-season. Toronto flew back immediately after Tuesday's Canadian Championship final loss in Vancouver, a

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Still not at 100 per cent, De Grasse might shut down season and focus on next year

    TORONTO — Despite Andre De Grasse's sizzling anchor leg that secured Canada a thrilling relay victory at the world track and field championships, the sprint star still isn't feeling back at full health. After a few months of battling an foot injury, then contracting COVID-19 a month before the world championships, De Grasse might shut down his season now and focus on next year. "To be honest, it's been a struggle," De Grasse said. "I don't feel like I have like 100 per cent of my energy back. I

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Carcillo says testimony didn't acknowledge culture of hazing, abuse in CHL

    Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is angry about the testimony of Canadian hockey officials at a parliamentary hearing looking into the handling of recent assault allegations. Carcillo filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court in 2020, alleging abuse and hazing in a class-action lawsuit. "I have shared my stories of abuse as a child playing in this league, as have dozens of others," Carcillo said in a statement on Wednesday. "I lead this class action on behalf of scores of child

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Soulframe is the new mirror universe of Warframe

    Warframe developers are to make something new, a mysterious fantasy game, leaving behind the sci-fi world.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

    DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Peña beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the firs

  • Buck Martinez gets rousing ovation from Blue Jays players and fans in return to booth

    Buck Martinez made an emotional return to the broadcast booth on Tuesday after completing cancer treatment.

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen