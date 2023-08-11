Artificial Intelligence will transform British life, says Oliver Dowden

Oliver Dowden said AI would bring change ‘much faster than other revolutions that we’ve seen’ - iStockphoto

Artificial Intelligence will transform almost all areas of British life in the coming years and months in a “total revolution”, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Oliver Dowden – who is responsible for preparing the country for new and emerging threats – also warned of a growing risk from AI-facilitated hacking and terrorism.

In an interview with the Times, Mr Dowden said: “It’s going to totally transform almost all elements of life over the coming years, and indeed even months in some cases.

“It is much faster than other revolutions that we’ve seen and much more extensive, whether that’s the invention of the internal combustion engine or the industrial revolution.”

The Deputy Prime Minister added that AI poses a particular risk over terrorism because it may allow people to conduct extensive hacking operations or create chemical or biological weapons.

He also warned of the risk of “deepfake” images, which are so realistic that many people may believe them to be genuine, saying they could be used to influence public opinion and perhaps pose a risk to the democratic process.

“In the electoral environment, we’ve had challenges for the past five or six years in terms of misinformation, disinformation,” he said. “Again, that is going to accentuate and proliferate that risk, because it’s much easier to create deepfakes with AI.”

Mr Dowden made reference to the leak of Electoral Commission data last week, in which a cyber attack exposed the data of up to 40 million British voters.

The watchdog said it was unlikely that the breach could be used to influence the next election. However, the Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that UK intelligence services had found evidence that linked the attack on the commission to Russians.

Downing Street later said it was also looking at whether China, Iran or North Korea could have been behind it.

“The single best thing that you can do to stop cyber attacks is to make sure that when you get one of those annoying pings on your phone or your tablet about updating your system, do it straight away,” said Mr Dowden.

“Sometimes we can focus too much on the high end stuff. Actually, the most basic of what we call cyber hygiene is the single most important thing you can do.”