Artificial intelligence to help NHS cut hospital admissions this winter

NHS phone app

The NHS is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to spot those patients at higher risk of ending up in hospital in an effort to avert falls and preventable health problems.

The schemes will use technology to scour patient records in an attempt to identify those who are most likely to suffer a deterioration in their health, so that early support can be offered in a bid to keep more people out of hospital.

Patients will be contacted by GPs, nurses and “health coaches” under pilot systems which will aim to provide checks on the vulnerable, with medication reviews, assessments of home safety and links to voluntary groups.

Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England, said the plans aim to ensure more people can receive care in comfort at home while also relieving pressure on hospitals as winter approaches. Hospital chief executives have expressed their concern that the NHS winter crisis this year will be even worse than last year.

NHS pilot schemes in several parts of the country will deploy AI to analyse records in order to work out which patients are at greatest risk of a hospital admission. Health officials said patients might be called in for checks because their record had shown previous falls, and no recent GP appointments, or they have a condition, such as diabetes or heart failure, which needs closer management.

AI algorithms could prevent thousands of unnecessary GP appointments - STURTI/E+

GP practices in some parts of Somerset will deploy an AI system which can highlight registered patients with complex health needs, at risk of hospital admission, or who rarely contact their doctor to discuss their health.

People most at risk will then be contacted by health coaches, nurses, or GPs, who can provide a range of preventive care such as offering vulnerable patients food parcels, escalating care to specialist doctors, putting in support to avoid falls or linking them with a local voluntary group to help avoid loneliness.

NHS teams in Birmingham will use an algorithm to predict the top 5 per cent at risk of potential hospital attendances or admissions. Under the scheme, staff will offer social care assessments, medication reviews or social prescribing measures – such as hobbies or volunteer groups – to prevent A&E admissions. Over the next two years, the scheme aims to prevent 4,500 unnecessary A&E attendances, 17,000 overnight hospital stays and free up 23,000 GP appointments.

Story continues

In Buckinghamshire, the NHS is using AI linked to electronic sensors on kettles and fridges to spot changes in patients’ eating and drinking habits. These are then flagged with an onward care team who phone patients to solve problems, often by offering help such as shopping, food parcels and cleaning. The scheme has so far found 95 per cent of problems can be solved without escalation to clinical advisors.

Separate research has found that AI could also predict if a person is at risk of having a heart attack up to a decade early – and help prevent one in five cases. The new study, from the University of Oxford and funded by the British Heart Foundation, found the technology could improve the accuracy of cardiac CT scans which are used to detect any blockages or narrowing of arteries.

Ms Pritchard said: “NHS staff across the country are innovating every step of the way, maximising the use of the latest technology and AI to help patients but also significantly reduce the number of avoidable A&E attendances.

“They are identifying the most at-risk or vulnerable patients and wider issues affecting their health, so teams can get to them early and help avoid an unnecessary visit to hospital. Not only are these measures better for patients, who can be cared for at home where they feel most comfortable, but they are good for the NHS too, particularly when we know that this winter is likely to be incredibly challenging.”

She said staff were already feeling the pressure with record demand for A&E and ambulance services and polling of hospital chiefs by NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other health services, shows eight in 10 expect this winter to be tougher than last. Overall, 185 NHS leaders from 118 trusts responded to the survey – around half of providers.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut waiting lists looks “increasingly difficult to achieve”. He said: “We’re really hoping we don’t see any more strike action but we don’t know where the talks are at.

“There could well be more strikes and, if there are, I think that really will put paid to the delivery of that pledge.”

He said hospital leaders felt a “sense of dread” of strike action being revived in coming months, saying that difficulties last winter had reached an “extraordinary” level.