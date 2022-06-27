Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market: Segmented: By Type, By Deployment, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market to surpass USD 113. 9 billion by 2031 from USD 8. 4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 29. 8% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031.  . Product Overview

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market: Segmented: By Type, By Deployment, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288829/?utm_source=GNW
Artificial intelligence could be used by financial companies to analyze and handle data from numerous sources and deliver significant insights. These ground-breaking outcomes assist banks in overcoming the challenges they confront on a daily basis while offering services like loan management and payment processing. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning, neural networks, and others can dramatically improve financial technology. Increased security, greater customer service, AI-powered personalized banking apps, user behavior analysis, and fraud detection are among the primary benefits.

Market Highlights
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 29.8% by 2031

Some of the primary driving drivers for the market are changing technology, which is enhancing financial service providers’ business processes, as well as increasing internet penetration and availability of spatial data. Banks and fintech have profited from AI and machine learning because they can process large amounts of data on clients. This data and information are then compared to arrive at conclusions about what services/products clients want, which has benefited in the development of customer relationships.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market: Segments
Cloud segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Deployment, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is fragmented into Cloud, and On-Premise. During the forecast period, the cloud deployment mode is predicted to hold the largest market share and increase at the fastest CAGR. Cloud-based solutions provide a wide range of flexible AI solutions for the Fintech business.

Business Analytics and Reporting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is classified on the basis of application into Chatbots, Credit Scoring, Business Analytics and Reporting, Quantitative and Asset Management, Fraud Detection, and Other Applications. Customer behavioral analytics is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, while business analytics and reporting are expected to have the biggest market share. Regulatory and compliance management, as well as customer behavior monitoring, benefit from business analytics and reporting.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Major Transformations in Internet Connectivity and Mobile Technology

The fintech business has grown at a breakneck pace, fueled by technological advances in mobile technology and internet connectivity. The market is growing due to the rising demand for process automation in financial institutions. Cognitive process automation, on the other hand, aids AI in completing even more complicated automation procedures. Due to the widespread use of AI and machine learning in fintech, it has quickly become an integral aspect of financial services.

Increasing Number of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Worldwide

One of the primary reasons driving market expansion is the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses around the world. In other words, the market’s growth rate is directly influenced by the increased number of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, telecommunications, and IT industries.

Restraint
The Growing Number of Regulatory Compliances and Restricted Skilled Expertise

The market’s growth will be hampered by the increasing number of regulatory compliance requirements, as well as a lack of technical competence. In addition, a scarcity of competent consultants to build artificial intelligence in fintech may limit the market’s potential growth. Moreover, the termination of corporate activity owing to the coronavirus pandemic will create new barriers.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market: Key Players
BigML, Inc.
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc.
FICO
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
RapidMiner, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Microsoft
Google, LLC
Salesforce.com Inc.
IBM
Intel Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Inbenta Technologies
IPsoft
Nuance Communications
ComplyAdvantage
Other Prominent Players

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market: Regions
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The largest revenue-generating area is anticipated to be North America. This is due to the fact that R&D-based breakthroughs are highly valued in the industrialized economies of the United States and Canada. In the Fintech market, these regions have the most competitive and fastest developing AI technology. The APAC region is predicted to be the market’s fastest-growing region. APAC has become a highly promising market due to its greater technological advancement and rapid expansion of local firms.

Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market
The COVID 19 epidemic slowed market growth, and many retailers are still having issues. For prospective development, many shops adopted point-of-sale financing options. For underwriting, merchants use current data similar to a bank account. Still, these companies are employing AI-based algorithms to gain insight into consumer behavior based on transactions or product purchases.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Benelux, NORDIC, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market report also contains analysis on:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Segments:

By Type
Solutions
Services 
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
By Application
Chatbots
Credit Scoring
Business Analytics and Reporting
Quantitative and Asset Management
Fraud Detection
Other Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Dynamics
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD  8.4 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031 USD  113.9 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 29.8% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Type, Deployment, Application, and  Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled BigML, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, RapidMiner, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, Google, LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Inbenta Technologies, IPsoft, Nuance Communications, ComplyAdvantage, and Other Prominent Players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288829/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine