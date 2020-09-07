Can artificial intelligence create a decent dinner?

It is the night before the weekly shop. I look in the fridge and consider my three tomatoes, the sweet potato and the asparagus.

Normally, I’d take this as my cue to nip to the fish and chip shop.

However, I’m trying out Plant Jammer, an app that promises to rustle up a recipe based on whatever food you have lying around, using artificial intelligence.

It searches three million recipes to find often-paired items. It then consults a library of ingredients which the company has hired professional chefs to group by flavour - salt, umami, sour, oil, crunch, soft, sweet, bitter, spicy, fresh and aroma.

Finally, the software learns from this data and devises new recipes.

Future food?

Michael Haase, the founder of Plant Jammer, says this last step is what makes his app unique.

Traditional recipe apps are powered by databases - you list what you have in the fridge and the app sends a pre-existing recipe it found on the web.

"That is the old way," says Mr Haase. "We are actually constructing new recipes from scratch each time with an AI [artificial intelligence]. This is going to be the future."

Plant Jammer is one of a handful of recipe apps, food distributors and even events companies that are turning to artificial intelligence to gain an edge in the food industry.

To make use of my sweet potato, the app suggests several meals including a stew and a fry up.

I chose to make them into vegetable burgers. I tell the app I have no dietary restrictions, then tick off my ingredients. Lastly, it asks what seasonings I might have.

Based on what I have ticked, my sweet potato patties will also include asparagus, aubergine, chickpeas, lemon juice and crushed-up walnuts. I add some seasoning and rolled oats to bind them.

They go into the oven for 15 minutes. The result is four overcooked, and strongly oat-flavoured, discs.

Adjustments

When I tell Mr Haase, he admits that not every recipe is a success and also agrees the recipe probably needed more options to bind the patties together.

An hour later, the platform has changed to adjust for my feedback. I promise to try the recipe again.

Mr Haase (third from right) with the Plant Jammer team

There is a prime membership available which around 5% of users sign up for, paying for the running of the app.

Plant Jammer also sells subscription plans to supermarkets, offering ingredient alternatives to their website recipes.

“So if you want to make it vegan, gluten free or Thai we can adjust any recipe,” says Mr Haase.

He hopes Plant Jammer will offer people the chance to master less-wasteful, vegetarian cooking.

'The hard way'

Even packaged food manufacturers have turned to artificial intelligence.

Analytical Flavor Systems is New York research and development firm that uses AI to advise food companies on improving their products or creating new ones, including drinks.

Its AI platform Gastrograph can predict the flavour, aroma, and texture a drink would need to cater to any regional food preference.

“We’ve done this the hard way,” says founder Jason Cohen, who has spent the past 10 years running taste tests around the world.

Jason Cohen says perception plays a large part in the flavour experience

Every day, his panel of 50 tasters try different packaged food products two or three times a day. Before Covid-19, there also had a travelling team visiting a different country each week to test regional preferences.

What people taste is less important than what they perceive when they taste, says Mr Cohen, a former tea sommelier, who adds “perception is a very easy thing to play with”.

