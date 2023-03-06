Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the artificial intelligence chip market are Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426362/?utm_source=GNW
V, Micron Technology Inc., IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mythic Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Corporation, and Google LLC.

The global artificial intelligence chip market grew from $15.65 billion in 2022 to $23.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence chip market is expected to grow to $88.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 39.8%.

The artificial intelligence chips market consists of sales of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), central processing units (CPUs), and GPUs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Artificial intelligence chips are specific computer chips designed to achieve high efficiency and speed for computations related to AI at the expense of low efficiency and speed for other calculations and that is used for assisting clients in obtaining business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications, and client engagements.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence market in 2022. The regions covered in this artificial intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of artificial intelligence chips are GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and other chip types.A GPU provides the fastest graphics processing, and for gamers, the GPU is a stand-alone card plugged into the PCI Express (PCIe) bus.

The processing types include edge and cloud.The technologies involved system-on-chip (soc), system-in-package (sip), multi-chip module, and other technologies.

The applications are natural language processing (NLP), robotics, computer vision, network security, and other applications. The various industries include media and advertising, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and other industries.

An increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market going forward.A "smart city" refers to a city that uses digital or information-communication technology to improve the comfort and efficiency of human life.

One strategy for urbanisation that aims to achieve sustainable growth is making cities equipped with cutting-edge features for residents to live, walk, shop, and enjoy a safer and more convenient existence.For instance, in March 2022, according to an article shared by Arab News, a Middle East English-language daily newspaper, Saudi Arabia launched a new smart city project in Jeddah for light industries and auto repair, opening the first two stages of the city, the second of which is a 500,000 square metre labour city.

A total of 5 million square metres is covered by the Smart City initiative.Further, According to Saudi Vision 2030, a Saudi Arabia-based strategic framework, the city is distinguished by an interconnected infrastructure and the application of digital and smart technology to offer automated services to customers.

Therefore, the increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chips.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence chip market.Major companies in the artificial intelligence chip market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the artificial intelligence chip market, such as the NVIDIA A100 chips to streamline AI training and inference and improve efficiency.

For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a US-based company that specialises in the development and production of chipsets, processors, and related multimedia software for computers operating in the artificial intelligence chip market, launched the EGX A100 and EGX Jetson.The first edge AI product based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is the EGX A100.

The EGX Jetson is the world’s smallest and most powerful AI supercomputer for microservers, and the product has unique features such as providing high-performance, secure AI processing at the edge.There are two models: the EGX A100 for bigger commercial off-the-shelf servers and the compact EGX Jetson Xavier NX for micro-edge servers.

Hospitals, shops, farms, and factories can process and secure the enormous volumes of data pouring from trillions of edge sensors with the NVIDIA EGXTM Edge AI platform.

In January 2020, Apple Inc., a US-based multinational technology acquired Xnor.ai for a deal of $ 200 million. Through this acquisition, Apple Inc aims to strengthen its product portfolio in artificial intelligence-enabled image recognition tools. Xnor.ai is a US-based software company.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The artificial intelligence chips market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides artificial intelligence chips market statistics, including artificial intelligence chips industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an artificial intelligence chips market share, detailed artificial intelligence chips market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the artificial intelligence chips industry. This artificial intelligence chips market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
