Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Atomwise Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Benevolent AI, Exscientia, Cyclica and BIOAGE.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229183/?utm_source=GNW


The global artificial intelligence (ai) in drug discovery market will grow from $1.04 billion in 2022 to $1.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence (ai) in drug discovery market is expected to grow to $3.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.4%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market includes revenues earned by entities by offering AI for drug discovery.Artificial Intelligence (AI) for drug discovery is a technology that uses a simulation of the human intelligence process by machines to tackle complex problems in the drug discovery process.

It helps to find new molecules to identify drug targets and develop personalized medicines in the pharmaceutical industry.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of the human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and behave like humans. AI helps to complete the job quickly and with relatively few errors.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

The regions covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery are deep learning and machine learning.Deep learning is a machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technique that mimics how humans acquire knowledge.

Data science, which covers statistics and predictive modelling, incorporates deep learning as a key component.The different drug types include small molecule, large molecules and involves various types of therapies such as c, others.

It is implemented in several end-users including pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, others.

The rise in demand for a reduction in the overall time taken for the drug discovery process is a key driver propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.Traditionally, it takes three to five years for animal models to identify and optimize molecules before they are evaluated in humans whereas start-ups based on AI have been identifying and designing new drugs in a matter of few days or months.

For instance, in 2020, the British start-up Exscientia and Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma have used artificial intelligence to produce an obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) medication, decreasing the development time from four years to less than one year. The reduction in overall time taken for the drug discovery process drives the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market’s growth.

The shortage of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the AI in drug discovery market.The employees have to re-train or learn new skill sets to work efficiently on the complex AI machines to get the desired results for the drug.

The shortage of skills acts as a major hindrance to drug discovery through AI, discouraging companies to adopt AI-based machines for drug discovery. in 2020, according to a study by National Skills Coalition, one-third of America’s workers lacked digital skills. This figure accounted for 18% of workers with only a few skills and 13% with no digital abilities.

Major companies operating in the AI drug delivery market are adopting strategic collaborations to research and discover drugs using AI and are gaining significant popularity in the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market.For instance, in August 2022, Atomwise, a US-based artificial intelligence systems company, partnered with Sanofi.

The partnership aimed at computationally identifying and investigating up to five pharmacological targets using the Atomwise AI-powered AtomNet technology.To find, create, and advance lead compounds for up to five Sanofi-exclusive targets, Atomwise received a $20 million upfront payment from Sanofi.

Sanofi is a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company.

In July 2020, Curi Bio, a leading developer of human iPSC-based platforms for drug discovery, acquired Dana Solutions for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will give Curi Bio access to Dana’s AI/ML platforms for modelling cell and tissue phenotype, automated platform for contractility analysis of beating cardiomyocyte and platform for predictive safety pharmacology.

Dana Solutions is a leading AI solutions provider for the life sciences industry.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market statistics, including artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market share, detailed artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery industry. This artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229183/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its ports in the seven days thro

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. While law firms sometimes negotiate fixed fees on transactions, market participants said such deals would be unlikely on transactions that faced the amount of legal uncertainty of Rogers-Shaw.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • What Does The Future Hold For Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    The analysts covering Superior Plus Corp. ( TSE:SPB ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • Sanitation company pays $1.5 million penalty for hiring children for 'hazardous' factory work like cleaning beef bone saws, officials say

    The Labor Department says multiple children suffered injuries, including chemical burns, while contracted for Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs

    Over 100 children were illegally employed to handle hazardous chemicals and equipment, leading some minors to suffer work-related injuries, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf's sex assault case headed to trial this year after a delay due to the pair's work schedule, judge rules

    Singer FKA Twigs sued actor-director Shia LaBeouf in 2020 for sexual assault, accusing him of choking her and grabbing her "to the point of bruising."

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.