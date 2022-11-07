Artificial Heart Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Heart market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Artificial Heart market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Artificial Heart market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21935248

According to our Researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Artificial Heart market size is estimated to be worth USD 20 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 54 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.3 during review period. Hospitals accounting for of the Artificial Heart global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a CAGR in next six years. While Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) segment is altered to a CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)

  • Total Artificial Heart

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21935248

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

  • SynCardia Systems

  • BiVACOR

  • CARMAT

  • Abbott

  • Cleveland Heart

  • AbioMed

  • Jarvik Heart

  • MyLVAD

  • Cirtec Medical Systems

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21935248

Key Reasons to Purchase: -

  • To gain an understanding examines of the market and have a complete acceptance of the global market and its commercial landscape.

  • Evaluate the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Detailed TOC of Global Artificial Heart Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Artificial Heart Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

4 Market Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21935248

About Absolute Reports: -

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two third-period goals, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday night. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anahe

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic