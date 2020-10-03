A New Article Presents Several Ways To Save Money On Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Car insurance policies can cost as much as several thousands of dollars per year. It might not look much, but for many families, car insurance can be a burden. Some are even considering dropping coverage.

Drivers who consider dropping coverage should follow the next tips on how to save on car insurance:

Graduate a defensive driving course. Very young drivers are charged extra on their insurance policies. Insurance providers consider teens high-risk drivers because they lack driving experience. Also, statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents. Teen drivers can lower their insurance rates by enrolling and graduating a defensive driving course.

Clean driving record. Drivers who manage to avoid parking tickets, speeding tickets, at-fault accident convictions, DUI incident convictions, and other traffic violation penalties for a period that is between three to five years can get a safe driving discount. However, drivers who have some tickets present in their driving records should talk with a lawyer and check if they can be expunged.

Install safety devices. Many modern vehicles come equipped with the latest safety devices. Drivers who do not own a modern vehicle can improve the safety of their vehicles by installing aftermarket safety devices. Rear cameras, safer seatbelts, tracking devices, and other devices will help policyholders save money on car insurance. However, policyholders should ask their insurers what safety devices are approved and how much money they can save after installing them.

Get a low-mileage discount. Drivers who are using their vehicles to commute to work on short distances can qualify for a low-mileage discount.

Obtain a loyalty discount. Policyholders who are loyal to the same insurance provider for a number of years can get a loyalty discount upon renewing the insurance contract.

Bundle policies with the same insurer. Policyholders who insure two or more vehicles to the same provider can gain a multi-car policy discount. Also, policyholders can insure their cars policies with different insurance products like homeowner's insurance, life insurance, health insurance, or even boat insurance. In this case, drivers who insure two or more different insurance products will get a multi-policy discount.

"With a little bit of effort, you can save money on car insurance. Installing safety devices and maintaining a clean driving record will help you lower the insurance premiums," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

