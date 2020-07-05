A New Article Explains Why Drivers Should Renew Their Car Insurance Coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (http://compare-autoinsurance.org/) has released a new blog post that explains the main advantages of renewing coverage and keeping the same car insurance provider.

With so many companies offering attractive prices, it may be really tempting to switch carriers. However, this is not always beneficial to the client. Find out why drivers must renew and why sometimes is better to stay with the same agency. Also, we recommend you to get multiple quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org/ and compare prices before making any decision.

First of all, clients must renew car insurance in order to drive legally . Each state imposes a degree of financial responsibility for its drivers. Driving without insurance provides reasons for being fined, having licenses suspended and having the vehicle impound.

Renewing car insurance prevents coverage lapses . Car insurance companies view with suspicion drivers who do not take care of their coverage when it is about to expire. Any coverage gap will make the company charge extra the policyholder. Companies can reinstate coverage if the lapse is not that big, but after 2-3 days, it will become a problem. Each company has its own policy regarding coverage lapses and providing coverage.

Keeping the same agency can provide various benefits . Some discounts are activated after several years of continuous coverage. The most important ones are the loyalty discount and the no-claim bonus. Switching the carrier will nullify these bonuses.

"Renewing car insurance is the safest way to make sure that you drive legally. If you want to switch carriers, make sure not to create coverage gaps," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

