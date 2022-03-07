Arti Modi Nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Award

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Calgary based entrepreneur, Arti Modi, has been nominated for the 2021 KPMG Entrepreneur of the year award.

Arti Modi KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee (CNW Group/BFC Media Corp.)
"Thank you to KPMG and the Canadian National Business Awards. Fintech is a personal passion of mine and I accept the nomination with gratitude and appreciation," says Arti.

Arti has been involved in a multitude of aspects within the world of Marketing and Technology during the past few years and has thrived in the digital marketing field for the FinTech space within the Auto, Debt and Personal Loans for multiple online platforms. Her efforts lead directly to over 50,000 people applying for a loan every month through various North American wide web platforms, leads, which in turn end up at a lender or financer to ensure that applicant gets the service they were looking for.

In today's economy, digital customer acquisition is crucial for companies, lenders, and financers to obtain lead flow. To push the economy forward, the country needs more people like Arti. Arti's focus revolves mainly on how the consumer will click on the actual advertising or web funnel that they see online, and how that customer journey turns into a strong lead and eventual sale for the business. This type of approach is an actual science, with data analytics, consumer behavior, customer retention, user experience and user interface metrics as a large part of the process. This is not easy by any means, and the skills that Arti reflects are rare and in high demand in the Fintech & Digital optimization industry.

About Arti Modi
Born in London, United Kingdom, Arti Moved to Canada in 1998 and attended the University of British Columbia. After graduating from UBC, Arti went on to establish her own Real Estate company in Alberta. Gaining from that experience and past successes, Arti moved onto a variety of other industries, successfully building upon experience in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate, FinTech and Technology Industries. Arti is now focused full time in the FinTech space and has helped build the Marketing division of some of Canada's Top Platforms, building relationships with multiple partners in the Marketing Arena within the FinTech Sector Nationwide.

About The Canadian National Business Awards
The Canadian National Business Awards are designed to recognize and applaud the contribution that business owners provide to Canada's economy. Canadian entrepreneurs are more than just business owners of a successful company, they are the innovators of our country. Through their flourishing businesses, they push our economy to the next level and are what our communities are structured on. The business awards represent excellence and accomplishment for entrepreneurs because it recognizes and validates all the hard work they have put into making a successful business. The awards also represent several opportunities for businesses, including increasing their credibility to investors and customers. When an entrepreneur takes home a business award, it solidifies their reputation – enhancing trustworthiness in the eyes of others.

