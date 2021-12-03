Arthur vs Yarde 2 : Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds

(Getty Images)

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde face each other in the ring again for their much-anticipated light-heavyweight rematch in London this weekend.

A day short of a year since the pair first fought, Yarde will be looking to avenge that split decision defeat, and provide an emphatic response to the criticism he and coach Tunde Ajayi faced for his tactics that night. Yarde still maintains that the decision should have gone his way.

James Cook has since been added to the team to help bounce back from that defeat, the second of Yarde’s career after he was beaten by Sergey Kovalev in Russia in 2019 when he fought for the WBO world title.

There is no doubting Yarde has fought at the higher level, but Arthur boasts an unbeaten record and controlled much of the bout when the pair fought last year.

Both have won since then - Yarde dispatching Alex Theran inside the opening round in August, while Arthur needed nine rounds to stop Davide Faraci a month earlier.

Yarde knows he cannot afford to lose the rematch, and it’s set to be a thrilling all-British clash on Saturday night.

Arthur vs Yarde 2 fight card/undercard in full

Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete

Sam Noakes vs Shaun Cooper

Dennis McCann vs Juan Jose Jurado

George Fox vs Kamil Sokolowski

Charles Frankham vs Lee Glover

Masood Abdulah vs Paul Holt

Karol Itauma vs Tamas Laska

Umar Khan vs Luke Merrifield

Sony Liston Ali vs Lee Hallet

Arthur vs Yarde 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Arthur vs Yarde 2 takes place this Saturday, December 4 2021, at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, London.

Fans tuning in for the undercard will be able to watch live coverage from 7.30pm GMT on Saturday, with rings walks for the main event due between 10.30pm and 11pm.

As ever, exact timings are dependent on the length of those undercard fights.

How to watch Arthur vs Yarde 2

TV channel: In the UK, Arthur vs Yarde 2 is available to watch live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate on Saturday, with the coverage from the undercard at the Copper Box getting underway at 7.30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the card online via the website or the BT Sport app.

You will also be able to follow the whole card LIVE with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Arthur vs Yarde 2 fight prediction

Despite losing the first fight a year ago, Anthony Yarde is still down as the favourite going into Saturday’s bout.

The 30-year-old’s only fight since then lasted less than a round so there was little to be learnt from that, and he will have to produce a much-improved performance against Lyndon Arthur this time around.

Arthur controlled much of the fight with his jab last December, and it was revealed afterwards that he had injured his right hand in the warm-up and so was not able to produce his best.

He still proved good enough to beat Yarde, who showed a real lack of urgency for much of the contest. Yarde will surely up the workrate this time, and possesses the power to hurt Arthur - 20 of his 21 wins have come by stoppage.

But we’re going for Arthur to see off any early pressure from Yarde and take control of the fight in the later rounds to come out on top once again, winning on points to put to bed any doubts about the result of the first fight.

Arthur vs Yarde 2 weigh-in

Lyndon Arthur - 17l4b 10oz

Anthony Yarde - 173lb 12oz

The bigger and heavier man, Arthur then stared off with Yarde.

“It’s going to be a good fight,” said Arthur - who appeared to have little time to talk - in a relaxed message as he walked off the stage.

Arthur vs Yarde 2 latest betting odds

Arthur to win: 11/10

Yarde to win: 8/11

Draw: 16/1

Arthur to win via KO/TKO or DQ: 7/1

Arthur to win via decision/technical decision: 6/4

Yarde to win via KO/TKO or DQ: 7/4

Yarde to win via decision/technical decision: 11/4

Odds via Betfair. Click here to find out more.

