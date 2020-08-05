Arthur signs new Eels deal

Brad Arthur has signed a new deal to remain as Parramatta Eels coach until the end of 2022.

The Eels kept faith with Arthur despite suffering the ignominy of finishing with the NRL wooden spoon in 2018 and the 46-year-old has rewarded the powers that be.

Parramatta made the semi-finals last year and they are sitting pretty in third place after 12 rounds of the current campaign.

Arthur has masterminded five wins in the Eels' past six games and has earned a one-year contract extension.

"I'm really pleased that the club has the confidence in me to continue to lead the team towards our goal of bringing success to our members and fans," Arthur said in a statement.

"Our playing group has evolved quite considerably over the last couple of years and they are determined to drive high standards to ensure we achieve our goals.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of leading this group and continuing to develop our emerging junior talent in an exciting period for our club and I know that the blue and gold army will be behind us every step of the way."

Only Brian Smith has taken charge of more Eels games than Arthur, who was appointed six years ago.