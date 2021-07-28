Arthur: Popular children's show to end after 25 years

Arthur, the beloved 90s children's television show is set to come to an end after 25 years.

The show, which follows the adventures of Arthur the Aardvark, his family and friends is the longest running children's animated television series in US history.

US broadcaster PBS confirmed the news adding that the final episode will air next year.

Arthur has covered important topics such as same-sex marriage.

The show is based on a series of books by Marc Brown and has also been screened in other countries, including the UK.

News of Arthur's cancellation was revealed by one of its writers, Kathy Waugh.

Speaking in podcast Finding DW, she said Arthur was no longer in production and the team had already had the show's wrap party.

"I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired," she said. PBS confirmed the news in a statement to Variety from the show's executive producer Carol Greenwald.

She said the 25th and final season of Arthur would air next year but the show would still be available on PBS Kids.

Ms Greenwald said that producer GBH and PBS were "continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways".

The show focused on lessons learned by Arthur and his friends and covered issues such as asthma, cancer and dyslexia. It also taught children lessons about people's differences including personalities and interests.

In 2019, the show introduced its first same-sex wedding. The wedding between Arthur's teacher Mr Ratburn and his partner Patrick drew praise online. But it was also boycotted by Alabama Public Television.

Arthur won six Emmy awards and was so popular that it had a number of celebrity guest spots, with Joan Rivers, Matt Damon and US politician John Lewis.

Click here to see the BBC interactive