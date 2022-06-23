Arthur Fery targets match experience after Wimbledon qualifying loss

Arthur Fery is targeting more big match experience after his Wimbledon qualifying campaign came to an end against Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, writes Oli Dickson Jefford at Wimbledon Qualifying.

Wimbledon ace Fery, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and has also benefited from the LTA’s enhanced Performance Competition Calendar that has provided more tournament opportunities in the UK this year, was beaten 7-6 (2) 7-6 (3) to the American in the second round.

Having played college tennis in the US at Stanford University, Fery has limited experience in tour matches and he believes that was a fact in his narrow loss on Tuesday.

Fery commented: “It was a tough match. I didn’t feel as good as I did on Monday. I’m playing against a guy who’s young but already with a lot more experience than me. He stayed very calm, especially in the second set where he was serving for it and got broken.

“He got broken back but stayed very calm and composed, and played the tiebreaks well, so that’s what it comes down to. A point here, a point there - it’s just small margins.

“He’s got a great serve. I struggled a lot to return and he served very well. He was just very calm under pressure and that did it for him today.”

The 19-year-old is targeting a busy summer of playing ITF events, with it looking likely he may delay his return to Stanford so he can spend more time on tour.

He said: “I’ve got to play more matches. Playing college, you play a lot of matches but not these sort of matches so I’m just going to take time to build up experience really.

“I’m going to play a bunch of futures and challengers, and hopefully win a lot of matches to get the ranking up with - with college, my ranking is not very high.

“Then I’m going to go back to college in January, not in September, to give myself a few more months to play and see where that takes us.”

