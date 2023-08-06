‘Arthur Dent is a burk. He does not interest me’: the secret doubts of Douglas Adams

When Douglas Adams died unexpectedly in 2001, at the age of 49, he left behind a vast array of notebooks and memorabilia ­spanning his life. They contain insights into his early talent and musings on all his work – from the various incarnations of his comedy sci-fi The ­Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (first, from 1978, a radio series, then in book form) to ahead-of-his-time thoughts about how technology might bring information to our fingertips. They also reveal a frustrated writer, brilliant poet, and self-effacing man. Here are some of the highlights.

What’s so funny about architecture?

Between 1971 and 1974, Adams studied English at St John’s College, Cambridge, where he fell in with a Footlights theatre crowd which included Clive Anderson and Griff Rhys Jones. With their club rooms in the city centre under threat from developers, Adams tackled the problem of Cambridge’s new buildings in a not entirely serious article:

I am informed by those I employ to read the ­University press for me that someone has thought of a new ­college, which will not only combine two entirely ­different types of people inside its walls but also stands a good chance of being called Sherrington ­College. I have never heard of anyone called ­Sherrington, and I wonder whether he is either some learned old scholar whose name is mentioned in low whispers in the corridors of Caius, or whether he is merely the previous owner of a large sum of money.

[…] Whoever Sherrington is I’m glad that it will be called after him […] because it shows a certain ­originality on the part of whichever sub-committee it is that is responsible for naming new colleges. They really surpassed themselves with “New Hall”, an ingeniously subtle variation on “New College” which Oxford in its learned and imaginative wisdom had already thought of. I was a little worried that after pulling off that particular christening coup, they might sit back on their laurels and call the ­college “Another New Hall/College”.

Student ID: Adams’s NUS card, signed by Union president (and future Foreign Secretary) Jack Straw

One understands the dilemma: at least I do. The “Religious Scholar’s Phrase Book” has been exhausted. Having had Jesus, St John’s, Trinity and the rest, the only possibilities that spring to mind are God College and Virgin Mary College, both of which might be controversial for different reasons. None of today’s political leaders really strike anyone as ­eponymous characters. If it was called Heath College it would get blown up, and if it was called Wilson College it would never get built. In fact, any well known character, religious, political or cultural would be deemed wildly unsuitable or Fascist by some part of the community. The Kennedy charisma has become a little tarnished by those whose job it is to tarnish charismas, and anyway, half the world is named after him already; Eliot was American; Cleese rhymes with Caius, and Jagger College just doesn’t sound right. I can’t remember who discovered the double helix, which is good enough reason for excluding them anyway, and Einstein was German and probably wrong into the bargain.

So it seems that Sherrington is the man for the job, and I hope he does it well.

Two ideas

A page from Adams’s notebook dating from around 1974 contains intriguing early story musings. The last of these (entitled “Science fiction story”) seems to record the seeds of an idea for the tale that would become The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Cannibal idea

Man eats father whilst drunk – remark – “He’s got a lot of his father in him.”

Eureka moment: Adams’s 1974 notebook appears to contain the initial idea for The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Science fiction story

Man goes to friend; reveals that he is in fact an alien (they have known each other many years), he must now leave the Earth, which is threatened with extinction and offers to take his friend with him.

Doctor Who

In 1978, after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy had debuted on Radio 4, Adams was hired as a script editor on Doctor Who. But this letter from his archive shows that, just two years earlier, his first attempt to write for the show was far from ­successful. In March 1976, Doctor Who script editor Robert Holmes and series producer Philip ­Hinchcliffe rejected an early draft of Adams’s idea for an episode called The Krikkitmen. Jill Foster, Adams’s agent, wrote to tell him the bad news.

15 March 1976

Dear Douglas:

Your “Dr Who” outline has, I’m afraid, been spurned by Philip Hinchcliffe. I can do no better than quote “… The idea of the Doctor investigating a breach of the space-time continuum, with the help of the Time Lords, is not enough. The story lacks a villain and, therefore, any dramatic conflict. Please don’t think I am averse to encouraging new writers for the programme. We are using one this season. But we do need greater evidence than this of real ­talent, and preferably in the form of a complete script.” Sadly, this isn’t an idea we can place ­elsewhere, so I am returning it.

Yours, Jill

Doubts

In the late 1970s, Adams went through a period of disenchantment with writing and made several attempts at getting a more regular job. This letter is a draft application for a post as a shipping clerk with P&O in Hong Kong. How genuine were his stated intentions to quit comedy writing?

When I graduated, I decided I would give myself a couple of years or so to try my hand at earning a ­living as a freelance comedy scriptwriter, which was a hobby I’d particularly enjoyed at Cambridge

Having pushed it full-time to the hilt, and achieved a fair measure of success, I’ve come to feel that, working in television entertainment is 95 per cent a useless and trivial activity, and since I am (I hope) intelligent, educated and ambitious, it’s time I turned to something more productive. I’m choosing a career in commerce in general, and P&O in ­particular, because I would like to be involved in the job of generating wealth, the main problem the world is facing at the moment, and I also want the opportunity of work and travel abroad.

Pep talks and low points

Sometimes Adams would give himself little pep talks on the pages of his notebook. On other occasions (as in the second note below, written while struggling with the fourth Hitchhiker’s Guide book in 1984) he was struggling to overcome an ennui with his own most famous characters:

General note to myself

Writing isn’t so bad really when you get through the worry. Forget about the worry, just press on. Don’t be embarrassed about the bad bits. Don’t strain at them. Give yourself time, you can come back and do it again in the light of what you discover about the story later on. It’s better to have pages and pages of material to work with and maybe find an unexpected shape in that you can then craft and put to good use, rather than one manically reworked paragraph or sentence.

But writing can be good. You attack it, don’t let it attack you. You can get pleasure out of it. You can certainly do very well for yourself with it…!

Today I am monumentally fed up with the idea of writing. I haven’t actually written anything for two days, and that makes me fed up as well. I wonder how people will react when I say that I haven’t ­written anything for a while. F---!!! Shock!!!! ­Horror!!!!! What the f--- do you think you’re doing??? We employ you as a sausage factory, where are all the bloody sausages??????

Arthur Dent is a burk. He does not interest me.

Ford Prefect is a burk. He does not interest me.

Zaphod Beeblebrox is a burk. He does not ­interest me.

Marvin is a burk. He does not interest me.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is a burk. It does not interest me.

Thoughts on book signings

Adams’s notebooks are filled with jottings of what were clearly intended to become speeches. We have no idea whether this one, from the 1980s, ever made it in front of an audience.

I thought I’d try and answer the two questions that writers get asked all the time. “Where do you get all your ideas from?” [and] “Does your hand hurt yet?”

Don’t know what they think we all do all day, but that is what people ask. And the time they ask it, of course, is when you’re doing signing sessions. ­Signing sessions are the bane of a writer’s life, because the second worst thing that can happen is that dozens, scores, even hundreds of people can turn up, each wanting you to write something really personal and different and witty in their books. And the very worst thing is that no one turns up at all.

But they are mostly friendly cheerful people who turn up. They know there’s not going to be much of a chance for a chat, especially if there are going to be lots of people, but they want to be able to say ­something friendly and cheerful as you’re sitting churning away at one friendly personal signature after another, so they say “Does your hand hurt yet?” And you smile and say no, it’s bearing up fine, and thanks for asking.

The trouble is that people have usually figured out that they are going to say that before they actually get to the bookstore, and one of them is, of course, going to find themselves first in line so he’s all ready to ask if my hand hurts yet, but he’s first in line. So, he thinks “Damn, Damn!” And then thinks I’ll say it anyway. So, in a very friendly cheerful way he says, illogically and out of nowhere, “Does your hand hurt yet?” And the person in the line behind him thinks “Damn! That’s what I was going to say.”

Flying high

During the 1980s, Adams’s success coupled with his passion for cutting-edge technology perhaps contributed to his preferred use of Concorde when he needed to cross the Atlantic. But the plane’s interior décor was already looking a bit tired by 1984, when Adams jotted down the below observations. Some of the other passengers weren’t immune to his close scrutiny, either …

Brown peeling Fablon on the front passenger bulkhead. Little windows with bubbles in the glass. Defense de fumer. Attachez Ceintures.

On the push buttons for calling the stewardess are little pictures of a stewardess’s head. They are not great works of graphic art. They are ¾ views, and look as if they were done by an ancient Egyptian fresco designer and were the major reason why he decided thereafter to stick to doing profiles. The face looked as if it had been assembled out of the bits of plastic children make faces out of by sticking them in potatoes.

[…] Old American businessmen in brand new clothes, faces full of finely burst blood vessels finely scraped and patted with something pungent, ­nodding off with the exhaustion of having spent a lifetime ­getting to look like that.

Elderly American woman, elaborately and palely dressed, looking rather sombre about something on their little fold-down table. Reading a large new straw-coloured hardback bestseller, holding it rather elegantly with pincered fingers, and peering at it over halfmoon glasses as if it was something rather ­precious and might get broken, as if it was a pair of their husband’s underpants.

Elegant young ladies laden, perfectly (darkly) made up and dressed in something grey with a stripe in it.

Concorde galley

Continual chaos of things being tipped over and smashed.

Mach Meter – Blue moulded plastic with the smart gold margin and the smart white lettering rather heavily rubbed away and faded.

Lots of grubby little marks and cracked plastic.

There’s a man sitting across the aisle from me who is the man I was trying to describe earlier – an elderly businessman, dressed in a smart grey lightweight suit, with fine, dark socks and fine, black leather ­moccasins, a fine, thin gold watch, a neck like a frog’s, heavy ­tortoiseshell glasses, fine, dry skin with dark freckles on the back of his hand and delicate ­fingernails, and on his face, a fine sense of gaping wonder ­(incomprehension?) as if, for the first time since he was a child he wondered and wondered, till his fine, thin grey hair tingled, what he was doing here.

The man on my left is very serious, refuses all drinks, and reads about India through heavy glasses. I had the feeling he was about to lean over, pat me on the hand with his fine dry loose-skinned ­fingers, maybe gape and say, “Young man, are you describing me?”

The sun shone brightly through the window, refracting, and doing designs from the 1950s on the peeling brown Fablon. The pale brown and yellow ochre repeating design on the matt plastic walls seemed to be a kind of extravagant fantasia based on something gynaecological and the remains of a ­kipper. […] We are currently travelling at Mach 2.

The Oxtail English Dictionary

First while in Corfu in the summer of 1978, then again in 1982, while holed up in singer-songwriter Donna Summer’s luxury beachfront villa in California, Adams and John Lloyd would occasionally play a game based on an English lesson Adams had enjoyed when he was 12: the class had to give meanings or definitions to ordinary place names. They compiled a lengthy list, written in notebooks or typed on further index cards. Some would later be published in The Meaning of Liff (1983) and its later update The Deeper Meaning of Liff (1990).

ABERLOUR, vb

(Of bus queues) To glare with mild anger and disappointment at a distantly approaching bus knowing by its shape that it doesn’t have your number on it.

DORCHESTER, n

A throaty cough by someone else which obscures the crucial part of the amusing remark you’ve just made.



DULEEK, n.

Sudden realisation, as you lie in bed waiting for the alarm to go off, that it should have gone off an hour ago.

DULUTH, adj.

The smell of a taxi out of which people have just got.



EVERCREECH, n

The look given by a group of polite, angry people to a rude, calm queuebarger

FINCHLEY adj

A man entertaining a girl at a restaurant which is just a bit out of his price range is said to appear “finchley” when he tastes the little dribble of wine the waiter pours out for tasting, and tries to look suave and sophisticated when he hasn’t the faintest idea whether the wine is any good or not.

The world’s rarest fruit bat

In 1988, Adams and Mark Carwardine, a zoologist, were given a £500,000 advance by publishers Heinemann to write a book (that would also become a radio series) entitled Last Chance to See, for which they would travel to far-flung places in search of exotic species on the brink of extinction. In 1989, they arrived on Rodrigues Island, Mauritius, to see the “world’s rarest fruit bats”. This adventure formed a notably brief bit in the book (though more expanded in the radio show). Adams’s notebook reveals why his mind wasn’t on the topic.

The Caves

Much more dramatic than we expected. The ­watchman was drunk. This seems not to have been a coincidence. His three sons conducted us through the caves. Normally the watchman prevents his sons from accepting tips, so they arrange to pre-invest in getting him drunk so they can take tourists into the caves and accept their tips. They wrap an old sack around a metal rod, pour petrol over it and set fire to it.

Afterwards we went to the forest to look for the bats. The main consequence of this (apart from the fact that we succeeded in seeing the rarest fruit bat in the world) was that I got bitten by about 200 ­mosquitos. This was in the time that it took for me to discover that I had forgotten to bring my own insect repellent and wait for Mark to finish applying some to himself and then borrow his. To be honest the consequence of this was that I didn’t give a fig about the fruit bats once the bites had started to take effect. If there was a button I could press which would ­permanently rid the world of all its mosquitos, in a moment I would hit the button and let the ecological results fall where they may. That, at least, is my ­reaction at the moment, as I sit writing this on the following evening, after a terrible seething night of feverish scratching and clawing at the air in a vain attempt to stop myself continuing to scratch. Then a day on the boat to the Ile de Coco, again trying to stop myself scratching and continually failing. My legs are a great mass of red lumps, each of which seethes at me, and gives me just a brief relief while I’m actually scratching at the thing but then feels as if it’s on fire as soon as I stop.

On the island, after exploring, we had some lunch and then lay ourselves out on benches and chairs to get some siesta – during which my bites seethed at me relentlessly. When we arose again, we went for a swim – which was pretty pathetic, about two and a half feet of water with a sandy bottom and a few ­desultory bits of brown seaweed. Emerging from the sea and towelling myself, I was approached by an enquiring mosquito, at which point I achieved in an instant the highest point of hatred that I think I had yet attained in my life so far and would cheerfully have machine gunned the bugger.

Otherwise Ile de Coco was an idyllic island. It looked not so much like a tropical tree lined island as a modish hairstyle set in an azure sea.

On the future of books

Adams had proposed the idea of an electronic book, with an online connection through sub-space, way back in 1978, in the all-knowing Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy itself. But later, as a genuine tech guru, he was much in demand as a guest speaker at cutting-edge conferences around the world. This section of an essay (from around 1999) on e-publishing displays an uncanny awareness of the internet revolution when it was still yet to come. Sadly, he didn’t live to see it.

There have been many attempts at electronic books in the past, and they all failed pretty much because the technology hadn’t been there. [There is] lots of resistance to the idea of ebooks from the public. ­Particularly all those people who 10 years ago said they couldn’t see any point in typing on a computer. I believe this resistance will gradually disappear as the electronic book itself improves and becomes smaller, lighter, simpler, cheaper, in other words, more like a book.

[…] People say they love the feel of a book, the smell of a book. This may be true, but I am sure a lot of people said that about the horse when the ­motorcar was first invented. We have managed to change our allegiance.

Final word (from undated notebook)

You work very hard at being successful in order to be loved, and then expect people to love you for ­yourself rather than for your success.

This is an edited extract from 42: the Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams, ed. Kevin Jon Davies (Unbound, £30), published on Aug 24