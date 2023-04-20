Arthur appointed Pakistan cricket team director

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Former coach Mickey Arthur has been appointed as the Pakistan cricket team director and to the staff for the upcoming World Cup.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group,” Arthur said on Thursday before Pakistan played New Zealand in a Twenty20 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The South African is the coach at English county Derbyshire to 2025.

Arthur previously served as Pakistan coach from 2016-19, leading the team to No. 1 in the test and T20 rankings and victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances,” Arthur said.

“This is a talented bunch with the potential to be No. 1 across all formats. My endeavor is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them.”

Arthur will also tour with the team to Australia and feature in the home series against the West Indies next year.

