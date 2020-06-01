Arthritis drug may aid virus fight, French doctors say

Medics around the world have been struggling to treat the disease - Sergei Bobylev\\TASS via Getty Images

An arthritis drug may be a life-saving treatment for Covid-19 and could reduce the need for patients to be placed on ventilators, according to French doctors.

They administered anakinra, an anti-inflammatory drug normally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, to 52 Covid-19 patients at the Saint-Joseph public hospital in Paris between March 24 and April 6. The doctors compared their progress with that observed in a group of 44 historical coronavirus patients at the hospital who were not treated with the drug.

Thirteen (25 per cent) of the patients injected subcutaneously with anakinra either died or had to be placed on ventilators, compared with 32 patients (73 per cent) in the historical group.

“Anakinra reduced both [the] need for invasive mechanical ventilation in the ICU and mortality among patients with severe forms of COVID-19, without serious side effects,” the 17 doctors who carried out the study said in a joint article published in The Lancet.

However, perhaps mindful of ongoing international controversies over whether the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine and other drugs are effective against Covid-19, the doctors cautioned that further research was needed to confirm their findings. “Confirmation of efficacy will require controlled trials,” they warned.

How a ventilator works

Up to 30 per cent of patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 need to be placed on ventilators because they develop potentially fatal breathing difficulties, a condition known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, associated with inflammation of the lungs or respiratory tract.

Doctors at Saint-Joseph said that administering anakinra appeared to reduce inflammation. Jean-Jacques Mourad, one of the authors of the study, said: “We saw that many patients we had been having difficulty treating were getting better.”

Scientists are now awaiting the results of other ongoing anakinra trials.

It was another French doctor, Didier Raoult, who championed the unproven benefits of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19. He has become internationally famous since Donald Trump touted the treatment as a miracle cure and claimed he was taking it himself.

The US president’s claims were called into question by an influential study published last week, concluding that it did not help treat Covid-19, and could in fact be dangerous, increasing the risk of abnormal heart rhythms and death.

However, more than 100 scientists and clinicians have since raised doubts about the data used for that study and called for it to be independently validated.