ARTHESIS Announces Its First Product Release, Allowing Everyone To Own A Part Of A Film History

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / ARTHESIS, a fast evolving OTT crypto project for filmmakers, viewers and investors announces the first product release of the ARTHESIS platform in Q3 - a service that provides a viewer access to author and independent filmmakers video directly through the internet.

Video streaming has already become the latest fashion. Its popularity is growing at a rapid pace and in 2022, streaming broadcasts will be estimated at 82% of all Internet traffic. At the same time, in early 2021, there was a rise of non-fungible tokens market and many people started to learn more about NFT.

The release of ARTHESIS platform will allow any film producer to have a great start or continue a film journey by becoming closer with the audience. ARTHESIS will support both short- and full-length movies and will provide quality movies by in-built set of filmmakers' verification.

Streaming and NFT may seem like unrelated technologies, but what they have in common is innovation, rapid development and connection to art. ARTHESIS combines streaming and blockchain to take a full advantage of each technology.

About ARTHESIS

ARTHESIS, founded in Q4 2021 by a group of blockchain, crypto and movie enthusiasts want to stop the time when movie studios dictated what the audience should watch.

In Jan 2022 ARTHESIS joined Trinity Acceleration Program, co-organized by UVECON.VC and Trinity Lab.

Trinity Acceleration Program is focused on the support of the projects built on top of Enecuum Network. The project successfully applied for the program will receive investments from Trinity Lab and its investment partners as well as marketing, business development and technical support.

By bringing Web 3.0 to the streaming world, ARTHESIS provides movie audiences with a chance to own a part of a film history, and filmmakers the opportunity to create innovative movie works by tokenizing movie investments into interesting and unique NFTs. Through smart contracts deployed on the blockchain, ARTHESIS will allow anyone to be a film financier and invest as little as they want.

ARTHESIS is a unique and first of its kind platform, connecting the dots between all film industry stakeholders and provides the possibilities of:

Online OTT streaming service

NFT minting & buy/sell on in-built NFT marketplace

Crowdfunding

Governance & Voting

Investments

Win-win model as rewards for both filmmakers and audience

Entertainment and gamification of user experience and even more.

