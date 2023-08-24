‘The Artful Dodger’: Disney Unveils First Look Images, November 29 Launch Date For Australian Series Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Disney+ has revealed first look images for its Australian original series The Artful Dodger, starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell, along with a premiere date of November 29.

Described as an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ ‘Oliver Twist’, the series is set in 1850s Australia where Jack Dawkins, aka young rogue The Artful Dodger (Brodie-Sangster), is now all grown up and has transferred his skills as a pickpocket to the nimble fingers of a surgeon.

His past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin (Thewlis), luring him back into a world of crime, while the local governor’s daughter (Maia Mitchell), who is determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon, appears to be a greater threat, at least to his heart.

David Thewlis as Fagin

“From heists and life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this eight-part series is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist,” says the blurb on the production.

The series is created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor as a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and produced by Beach Road Pictures.

Jo Porter represents Curio Pictures as executive producer, while David Maher and David Taylor represent Beach Road Pictures as executive producers.

Corrie Chen (New Gold Mountain) and Gracie Otto (Heartbreak High) are directors on the series, with Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock) as set up director. The series is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe and Dan Knight, with Miranda Tapsell serving as a story consultant.

The Artful Dodger

