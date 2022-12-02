AN ARTFUL ALLIANCE: NINA MAGON TRANSFORMS COSENTINO MIAMI CITY CENTER INTO AN IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION FOR MIAMI ART WEEK

Cosentino
·4 min read

“Dreamcloud,” created in collaboration with the global surfacing brand and Studio M Lighting, captured the designer’s avant garde interpretation of the reflection and clarity found only in dreams

Nina Magon Transforms Cosentino Miami City Center Into An Immersive Installation For Miami Art Week

&quot;Dreamcloud&quot; at Miami Art Week Courtesy of Cosentino
"Dreamcloud" at Miami Art Week Courtesy of Cosentino

CORAL GABLES, FL, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night in the heart of Miami’s Design District, Cosentino, the Spanish global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces, opened the doors of its Miami City Center to debut “Dreamcloud” – an otherworldly immersive art installation designed by acclaimed interior designer Nina Magon. The installation, which blurs the lines between states of consciousness, marks the newest chapter of Cosentino’s collaboration with Magon, and celebrates the brand’s intersectionality in the worlds of art and design. More than 200 of the country’s leading designers, architects, customers and press were among the very first to experience “Dreamcloud” before it opens to the public on December 2, for one day only.

To bring her vision for “Dreamcloud” to life, Nina channeled materiality and light – using a total of eight slabs of her newly-launched Dekton Onirika Collection and a concept collection she currently has in the works with design pioneer Studio M Lighting, slated to launch in Spring 2023. “Onirika is a metaphor for a voyage, and ‘Dreamcloud’ takes it to the next level,” Magon said. “It’s an escape from daily chaos – a portal that instantly gives a new perspective to ourselves and the world around us.” Magon used each colorway from the Onirika Collection with great intentionality – as a nod to the various levels of dreams experienced. Upon entering the wandering configuration of archways, guests were immersed in reflective surfacing – guided only by a meandering configuration of exaggerated lengths of LED-illuminated cords hanging overhead with airy, acrylic iridescent bubble clusters.

“It’s been six years since we first met Nina, and we’re constantly inspired to see how her own visions capture the unlimited, unexpected applications of Dekton,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. “In every facet of her work she pushes the envelope, and it motivates us to continue to do the same. We’re thrilled Nina united us with Studio M Lighting to host this experience as part of Miami Art Week.”

Nathan Sperling, Chief Product Officer for Maxim Lighting Group, agrees the collaboration couldn’t be a more natural fit: “Like Cosentino, we’re a family-owned company, and we’re both deeply rooted in using modern innovation to elevate design. Cosentino shares our enthusiasm and dares to reimagine the way we present our capabilities. This ethos, which also resonates greatly with Nina, was foundational to the collaboration, and we’re eager to explore other partnership opportunities with such an esteemed brand.”

###

About Cosentino Group

Cosentino Group is a global family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates, together with its customers and partners, design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people’s lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 110 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain), and it’s present with its own assets in 30 of them. The group has eight factories (seven in Almería, Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and 140 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group’s financial turnover comes from international markets.

www.cosentino.com

About Studio M

Studio M strives to create unique lighting that breathes life into classical forms. Through innovative techniques and master craftsmanship, these works respond to a conscious cultural shift where architecture, fashion, entertainment, and design interrelate. The distinctive designer-series lighting products were made with the support of Maxim Group Companies, a company that has defined lifestyle lighting for over half a century.

To learn more about Nina Magon x Studio M, visit: Studio M Lighting - Nina Magon

About Nina Magon

Renowned for creating spectacular spaces, Nina Magon, founder and principal of the Nina Magon Studio, is a multifaceted interior designer who delivers luxurious residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, including a curated collection of lifestyle product designs. Her edgy and daring aesthetic infuses each design with her signature style by using bold elements, color, and timeless modernity.

Nina creates uniquely luxurious spaces and pieces inspired by worldly cultures, which excite the senses and deliver excellence to her discerning clientele. Nina has received accolades and global recognition from features in distinguished publications such as Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Interior Design Magazine, The Robb Report, Wall Street Journal and many more, for her exquisite collection of work. https://ninamagon.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Cosentino cosentino@sharpthink.com


Latest Stories

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.