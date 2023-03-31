Arteta wins fourth Premier League manager of the month award of the season

Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League manager of the month for the fourth time this season after an unbeaten March.

The Arsenal boss collects the award as the Premier League leaders celebrated a perfect month that saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points over Manchester City, while Bukayo Saka's involvement in that run has seen him win the player of the month trophy.

The Gunners scored 14 goals and conceded just three in their four league games in March, with victories over Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Having won 4-0 against Everton, Arsenal then salvaged a dramatic 3-2 victory against relegation-threatened Bournemouth courtesy of Reiss Nelson's injury-time winner.

A rampant first-half display saw them beat Fulham 3-0 before another convincing 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

The award also marks a clean sweep for the north London side, with Saka taking home the player of the month award after his three goals and two assists in March.

Arteta fought off competition for this month's award from Brighton and Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Aston Villa's Unai Emery and City's Pep Guardiola.

The award is Arteta's fourth of the season having also won it in August, November and January.

The Spaniard is now just one off the record of five awards set by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 season.