Arteta warns Arsenal not to ‘feel sorry for ourselves’ before Liverpool clash

‘We are really lucky to have the players that we have, to have the attitude that we have,’ said the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Mikel Arteta does not want Arsenal to “feel sorry for ourselves” as his side, carrying a significant injury list, prepare to meet the league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

There was little joy for Arteta to share when discussing the injured trio of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurriën Timber in Friday’s press conference. “We’re going to do our very best to somehow have them available, but obviously it’s very, very uncertain,” he said.

On Saka, who has not featured since England’s defeat by Greece two weeks ago, Arteta said: “He’s done a bit of training on the grass. How far we can get him to Sunday, that’s a different question.”

A definite and major absence is that of William Saliba, with the French centre-half suspended after his red card in the loss to Bournemouth last weekend. With the captain, Martin Ødegaard, missing since sustaining ankle ligament damage in early September, Arteta could be excused for feeling a touch of self-pity.

But when asked whether he felt hard done by from the injuries, the manager responded: “This is the game. Obviously we didn’t want to be in that situation, but we are really lucky as well to have the squad that we have, to have the players that we have, to have the attitude that we have.

“When it comes down to reacting against a difficult situation, don’t feel sorry for ourselves, face it. We know how good we are as well and how difficult we can be for the opponent. And having that ruthless mentality in the team is something that I love.

“I think we have had very, very difficult moments or challenging moments [in previous seasons]. I don’t think this is one of them. We are so energised. We play Liverpool at home. We really want to play. We have a magnificent squad. The atmosphere is going to be tremendous.” He also referred to the need for his team to “get on with it, show your teeth, show how much you want it”.

Arteta offered a strong appraisal of Arne Slot, who has enjoyed a fine start since replacing Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager. “They’re in a really good moment,” he said. “They’re on a great run, and you can see the touch that he’s given to a team that was already very strong. You can see his fingerprints on that team. It’s a team that for nine years has been competing at the highest level in every competition.”