Arteta, Slot, Guardiola, and Hurzeler nominated for the Premier League MOTM award

The Premier League has announced its nominees for the August 2024 Manager of the Month award following three exciting rounds of games with Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Arne Slot (Liverpool) up for the prize.

Guardiola’s side have made the perfect start as they look to retain their Premier League crown. The 53-year-old saw his team open their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea before successive Erling Haaland hat-tricks helped them to beat Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

City top the Premier League table already, and it won’t be surprising to see them remain there till the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s Hurzeler is another contender following their excellent opening three games. The youngest manager in the division led his team to a 3-0 win over Everton in their curtain-raiser.

They also overcame Manchester United 2-1, defeating the 19-time Premier League champions before holding title contenders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. It’s been a remarkable start to Hurzeler’s tenure in England.

Gunners boss Arteta will lead his side to challenge City for the title again this term, and they have made a bright start with back-to-back wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

They did drop points against Brighton, but they’ve shown that they have the minerals to make another title push as they look to end their 20-year wait for a league trophy.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is also up for the award after a fantastic start to his tenure. The Dutchman has settled in well despite barely getting any new signings in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool beat newcomers Ipswich Town 2-0 in a hard-fought opener before comfortably downing Brentford at Anfield.

Liverpool then thumped arch-rivals Manchester United 3-0 on their turf. The Merseysiders have been exciting while remaining defensively resilient and the manager deserves praise for the amazing job he has done.

Fans have until Monday, September 9, to vote for their manager of the month.