Arteta admits Arsenal lacked courage after losing Liverpool lead

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal lacked their first-half ‘courage’ after twice losing the lead to draw with Liverpool.

Arsenal’s title hopes were dented after drawing with Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, a result that leaves the Gunners five points behind Manchester City.

The North Londoners twice led in the contest through goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, but allowed Liverpool back into the game on each occasion. Virgil van Dijk scored the first equaliser from a set piece before Mohamed Salah’s 81st minute goal secured a point for the visitors, who sit second in the table.

Arteta said he was proud of the performance of his team despite the draw, though conceded Arsenal lacked the same courage to play after the half-time interval.

“Very proud of the team. The courage, quality, domination in the game we wanted to play especially in the first half. Should’ve been a bigger score in first half, they came out in second half and we didn’t have courage,” Arteta said speaking to Sky Sports.

“We deserved to win the game. We were the better team. Learnings from both goals, second one is a transition moment we have to end up in final third. You can not give that away.

“We were clear in what we had to do and the execution, determination and aggression with and without the ball was really good. A few moments where we should’ve put the ball in the net.

“In the first phase we needed more courage to play. We created big opportunities.”

Arsenal next travel to face Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, before facing Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League at the weekend.

