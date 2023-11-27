Can Artesian Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Artesian Resources' (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) stock increased significantly by 9.1% over the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Artesian Resources' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Artesian Resources is:

6.8% = US$16m ÷ US$230m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Artesian Resources' Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

At first glance, Artesian Resources' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.1%. We can see that Artesian Resources has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 3.9%, which is a bit on the lower side. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Artesian Resources' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Artesian Resources is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Artesian Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%), most of Artesian Resources' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Artesian Resources has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Artesian Resources' performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. In brief, we think the company is risky and investors should think twice before making any final judgement on this company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Artesian Resources by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

