Artemis skipper falls overboard in Cup challenger finals

Skipper Nathan Outteridge of Sweden's Artemis Racing fell overboard during a tack in Race 3 of the America's Cup challenger finals on Bermuda's Great Sound on Saturday, allowing Emirates Team New Zealand to sail ahead and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-nine series.

Outteridge slipped and flew off the boat as the crew changed sides while the 50-foot foiling catamaran was turning while going about 27 knots on the fifth of seven legs.

Grinder Luke Parkinson quickly jumped behind the wheel, but down to five crewmen, Artemis eased up as Kiwi skipper Peter Burling sailed off to victory.

Outteridge was plucked out of the water by a chase boat and appeared to be OK. He was fortunate that he wasn't injured.

In late 2015, skipper Franck Cammas of Groupama Team France fell overboard during a training session and one of the rudders nearly cut off his right foot.

Artemis had been nearly perfect in Race 2, leading wire-to-wire and staying on its hydrofoils the whole way.

In the first race, Artemis had the lead but Outteridge crossed the boundary for an unforced error and had to slow to two boat lengths behind the Kiwis. Burling sailed ahead to a 47-second victory.

Outteridge's tumble was the latest mayhem in the challenger series. On Tuesday, Emirates Team New Zealand capsized at the start of a semifinal race, throwing three crewmen into the water and causing serious damage.

The next day's racing was postponed by high winds, and the Kiwis returned to the water on Thursday to eliminate Britain's Land Rover BAR and clinch a spot in the finals.

Artemis led at the start of all three races.

The winner of this series moves on to face two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 35th America's Cup match starting next Saturday.

There are three races scheduled for Sunday.