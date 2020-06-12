Artemis Fowl is now available on Disney+: Celebrate with 10 more of the best movies based on books

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Artemis Fowl is now available to stream on Disney+. Image via Disney.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Books have always served as inspiration for some of the most entertaining TV shows and movies around. Today, Disney is adding a new title to your queue with their version of the bestselling young adult novel “Artemis Fowl.”

Based on the eight book series of the same name by Irish author Eoin Colfer, the fantasy film follows Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw), a millionaire criminal mastermind. Artemis’ world is turned upside down when he captures a fairy by the name of Holly Short, who happens to be Captain of the LEPrecon Unit (Lara McDonnell).

The movie was originally set to be released in theatres on May 29, 2020, but with the recent closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, pivoted to a feature release on Disney+. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film also includes appearances from Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and Dame Judy Dench.

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon with the kids, check out Artemis Fowl on Disney+ now, along with a selection of other famous books-turned-films.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. (IMDB)

In this film starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, Alexander and his family discover that even on the very worst day of their lives, family comes first.

Alice in Wonderland. (IMDB)

Based on the 1865 novel by Lewis Carroll, choose between the classic 1951 animated movie, or the 2010 live-action film directed by Tim Burton.

Bridge to Terabithia. (IMDB)

Two imaginative children create the world of Terabithia, a magical kingdom where the two of them reign as king and queen before discovering that they can truly overcome their fears.

Story continues

Holes. (IMDB)

A new addition to the Disney+ lineup, this 2003 movie based on the Louis Sachar novel stars a young Shia LaBoeuf as he navigates life at Camp Green Lake.

James and the Giant Peach. (IMDB)

This stop-motion animated film retells the classic Roald Dahl story of James and the Giant Peach, in which an orphaned boy discovers a new world filled with quirky characters.

The Jungle Book. (IMDB)

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s novel of the same name, you can find both the 1967 animated feature and the 2016 live action remake on Disney+.

Mary Poppins. (IMDB)

Catch the 1964 musical starring Julie Andrews as the “practically perfect” Mary Poppins, as well as Emily Blunt in the 2018 sequel “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The Princess Diaries. (IMDB)

When young Mia Thermopolois discovers that she’s the heir to a small European nation, she turns to her diary to share her hilarious thoughts in this 2001 movie based on the book by Meg Cabot.

Winnie the Pooh. (IMDB)

Kids of all ages know and love the classic characters found in the Hundred Acre Woods, and Disney+ is the only place to catch all of their adventures.

A Wrinkle in Time. (IMDB)

This action adventure stars some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling as three mystical guides who help a young girl track down her missing father.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.